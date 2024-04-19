Mock Draft: Cardinals Add Instant Impact Starters
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a plethora of options at their disposal when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.
Here at Fan Nation/Sports Illustrated, we collaborated on a no-trade one round mock draft.
Here's what the Cardinals walked away with at No. 4 and No. 27, respectively:
First Round Mock Draft
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels
3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye
No. 4: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Analysis: The Cardinals approach the 2024 NFL Draft with one major hole to fill in acquiring a top-flight wide receiver for Kyler Murray. Marvin Harrison Jr. fits the bill as one of the best pass-catchers in recent history emerging out of the college ranks and can transform Arizona’s offense overnight.
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers
6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze
7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt
8. Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner
9. Chicago Bears: Jared Verse
10. New York Jets: Troy Fautanu
11. Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy
12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Taliese Fuaga
14. New Orleans Saints: Olu Fashanu
15. Indianapolis Colts: Brock Bowers
16. Seattle Seahawks: Jackson Powers-Johnson
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Quinyon Mitchell
18. Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham
19. Los Angeles Rams: Laiatu Latu
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cooper DeJean
21. Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy II
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Amarius Mims
23. Minnesota Vikings: Johnny Newton
24. Dallas Cowboys: Graham Barton
25. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Guyton
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chop Robinson
No. 27: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
Analysis: The Cardinals utilize their second first-round pick on the versatile Robinson, who played both defensive tackle and edge in college. His combo of strength and length will bode well in coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense.
28. Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell
29. Detroit Lions: Kool-Aid McKinstry
30. Baltimore Ravens: Brian Thomas Jr.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Ladd McConkey
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Worthy
The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on April 25.