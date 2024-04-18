Cardinals GM Responds to Fans Wanting Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals know what's at stake with the No. 4 overall pick.
Their fans know it, too.
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort spoke with reporters for roughly 20 minutes at the team's facility in Tempe today to preview the 2024 NFL Draft and all things that will come of it.
Ossenfort was posed a question about fans wanting a particular player and his message if said person - let's assume Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. just for fun - doesn't land in the desert.
"Our fans are very important to us," Ossenfort said. "What I can promise and what I'll always promise is we will do what's best for the team. What's best for the team this year and also long-term. Everybody has got an opinion. Everybody has favorites. That goes with the territory."
In fairness, the reporter who asked that question (PHNX's Bo Brack, shout out to those guys) didn't directly utter Harrison's name - but it'd be naive for Ossenfort or anybody else in the crowded media room to not grasp who fans have been begging for over the last few months.
Ossenfort was largely committed to remaining nuetral during his time at the podium, especially when it came to potentially trading down.
"We'll have our popcorn ready for what goes on in front of us," Ossenfort said. Arizona remains insistent they don't know what will unfold in front of them at picks 1, 2 and 3.
Fans will have their popcorn ready, too. We'll see if it's enjoyed or disregarded in frustration once the No. 4 pick is submitted.