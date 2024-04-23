Cardinals Have Multiple Offers on Table
ARIZONA -- All eyes are on the Arizona Cardinals and what they could do with the No. 4 pick in just two days' time.
The Cardinals face a simple yet complex dillema of either standing their ground and picking a top player to help further their rebuild efforts - or trade back and continue assembling more draft capital for a team that will have plenty of holes to plug both this and next offseason.
You'll hear arguments for both sides on what general manager Monti Ossenfort should do, though he already has two offers on the table according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones:
"The Cardinals are at the trade table presenting a strong hand. They seem comfortable taking Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall, but they could very well trade back. Sources say GM Monti Ossenfort has at least two trade-back offers in hand -- at least the bones of the trade -- with more calls likely to come in this week. It doesn't make much sense for Ossenfort to make any deal until the Cardinals are on the clock," Jones wrote.
"No matter who the Cards take, wherever they are, it'll be a player with high character for head coach Jonathan Gannon's group."
Teams thought to be interesting in trading up include the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports at least four teams have touched base with Arizona on a potential deal.
"I think different teams have different motivations," Ossenfort told reporters last week. "We'll see how that plays out."
Arizona has 11 total picks in the draft - six of which come in the first three rounds. The Cardinals own picks 4 and 27 in the first round, and it wouldn't be shocking to see movement at both spots.