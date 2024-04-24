Pre-Draft Cardinals Mailbag: Targets, Predictions and MHJ
ARIZONA -- I've already typed 1200 words on the Arizona Cardinals and the 2024 NFL Draft, so no need to waste your time.
Appreciate the questions from Twitter. Let's jump into it:
Q: What is a position/player you think the Cardinals could target that not a lot of people are talking about? i.e. maybe DB or DL? - Brian
I think Cardinals fans are aware of needs at DB and DL/EDGE, so I'll go a bit deeper and say running back or safety.
The Cardinals have both James Conner and Budda Baker on the final years of their deal - and if both are unable to reach an extension over the summer, they'll hit the open market in 2025.
Arizona has stuck to their guns on doing what's best for the team - even if that means seeing a familiar face depart. I'm not suggesting the Cardinals want to let either Baker or Conner walk, but both sides will ultimately do what's best for them. At the end of the day, it's business on both ends.
That said, the Cardinals won't prioritize those over other massive needs, but Arizona will be eying those two spots perhaps at the end of Day 2 and certainly on Day 3.
Q: Will NE trade out of three and will that ensure we get MHJ? - Eric
Eric, I've got great news for you: I don't think New England is trading out of No. 3.
I simply can't see the Patriots passing up on a quarterback to set the new regime in motion, and even if they do move out? It's for a massive haul from a quarterback-needy team who won't be looking at Marvin Harrison Jr. as the pick.
For whatever reason if Harrison does get snatched ahead of Arizona, that means one extra quarterback will be available - clearing the way for a massive bidding war Ossenfort can capitalize on when he's on the clock that would net the Cardinals a plethora of strong picks.
I think there's a slim chance MHJ isn't there for Arizona, so you and all other Cardinals fans should be able to rest easy tonight.
Q: What are your thoughts on the team moving into next season? Hopeful? Cautiously optimistic? Trying not to keep your hopes up? Curious on your take on the offseason as a whole - Corey
I'll spill some tea here - I'm fairly optimistic on the Cardinals moving forward. I'm a huge fan of what Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort have done to this point, and quite honestly it wouldn't surprise me to see them as a low contender for a playoff spot with Kyler Murray healthy.
Some in the organization aren't drinking the kool-aid like I am, however.
While I was at the Combine, I was able to speak with somebody high up in Arizona's front office who said they're still a bit from where they want to be.
They have a better grasp on the team than I do - they're part of the team that assembled it. But I still think the Cardinals are moving in the right direction and if I was a fan, I'd be pretty damn excited for the future.
Q: How big of a discrepancy will there be between fan picks & actual picks? - Nettles
I think we all know the big possibility at No. 4.
From there, it's a crapshoot.
You hear every year about the discrepancy from fan mocks to actual picks. For the most part, we're able to pin-point the first few selections, but from there it can get pretty crazy.
I remember a few years back when somebody once told me, "All it takes is one team."
That's stuck with me, because it's true. One team falls in love with a player, makes a "surprise pick" and dominoes fall differently from there.
NFL teams are worlds more educated and versed on these guys than we are, we're essentially just cosplaying scouts.
As for this year, I believe the top ten is mostly settled. Teams such as the Broncos, Vikings, and Raiders sit in that "QB purgatory" with Michael Penix and Bo Nix likely available. Those picks will dictate what happens for the rest of the first round.
To answer your question, I think the back end of the first (more like the last 20 picks) will get fairly chaotic, so like most years, fans might not be too on par with the actual order.
Q: Has a team without at least an above average offensive line ever won the Super Bowl? - Jack
First, shoutout to Jack Sommers and all the great coverage at Inside The Diamondbacks.
I can't ever recall watching a team struggle to win a Super Bowl thanks to their offensive line - maybe the 2005 Steelers? There were some questions about recent Chiefs squads too.
But, case in point, building an offensive line is such an underrated aspect of the draft.
It doesn't sell jerseys or season tickets, but football games begin and end in the trenches.
So too do foundations of Super Bowl teams.
Q: What’s the *perfect* Cardinals draft first 2 rounds, trading included - Austin
Unrealistic, but this in my mind would be how Monti Ossenfort would love to start the draft:
- Trade down from No. 4 to No. 6 for a package that includes a future first. Giants take a QB while Chargers take Joe Alt. Marvin Harrison slides to No. 6.
- Latu slides to No. 20, Cardinals trade with Steelers to snag one of the best edge prospects in the draft.
- Arizona packages their second and one of their three third-round picks to move back into the late first to land a top corner prospect.
Q: If not MHJ: Odunze or Nabers? - Ryan
Different teams will want different flavors, and you really can't go wrong with either three in my opinion.
Some NFL teams reportedly have Nabers graded ahead of Harrison, but if I'm Arizona, I'd prefer Odunze.
Not that Nabers is small like Rondale Moore, but Odunze's size would bring a much-needed extra big body to Arizona's WR corps. His route tree/success in those routes also similarly mirrors Davante Adams, which is exciting.
The Cardinals tried a speedy home-run guy in Marquise Brown - it didn't work. I believe Arizona would want somebody who can come down with any 50/50 ball, which gives the advantage to Odunze despite Nabers being as electric as they come.
Q: Project the Top 3 Picks - Michael
If you're talking general NFL Draft, I'll go:
1. Caleb Williams
2. Jayden Daniels
3. Drake Maye
Williams to Chicago is obvious. Kliff Kingsbury (yes, that guy) knows his offense operates best with a mobile guy like Daniels, and Maye has suffered from some serious overthinking this draft cycle. I'm not buying the J.J. McCarthy over Maye hype, at least in terms of draft positioning.
If you're talking about Arizona, with no trades, I'll go:
4. Marvin Harrison Jr.
27. Chop Robinson
35. T.J. Tampa
We've already brushed on Harrison as a top prospect and why he makes so much sense a million times, but he's the best player available at the top position of need - he's what the cool kids call a no-brainer.
The Cardinals need edge help and they've met with Robinson numerous times throughout the cycle. His athletic profile bodes well and has been compared to Micah Parsons/Myles Garrett.
As for No. 35, that could go either way. The Cardinals still need corner help and I'm a big fan of T.J. Tampa's game - I think Jonathan Gannon would be a fan, too.
Q: draft MARVIN - Temptress
I don't call the shots my dude - maybe one day.