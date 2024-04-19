Insider Reveals Cardinals Priority in NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- We're less than a week away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing their plans for what could be a massive step in the right direction if they can walk away with multiple cornerstone players for the future.
GM Monti Ossenfort met with reporters yesterday and said his team's big board was roughly 95% done while also dodging questions on if the Cardinals were leaning to any particular option when it came to their No. 4 overall pick.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz offered this on Twitter/X:
"Something worth watching: If the #AZCardinals trade out of 4, LT is a huge priority to protect Kyler Murray. They could potentially get more draft capital while still being assured of an elite tackle later in the 1st. CB is the other key target position - could be the first time the Cards take a corner in the Round 1 since Patrick Peterson in 2011."
In a follow-up tweet, Schultz continues:
"Lots of options for the #AZCardinals, who currently hold both the 4th and 27th picks. I believe it’s going to take a pretty significant haul to leave 4, but it’s still a possibility. Expecting them to add another OL and address corner sooner than later. Arizona has 11 total picks."
The Cardinals have a slew of possibilities and nothing should be surprising when it comes to the draft, though it's tough to imagine a receiver isn't at the top of their priority list given the current state of the depth chart.
An offensive tackle wouldn't be a horrible pick, either. Protecting Murray for the foreseeable future is indeed a priority, though the need for a tackle dropped when Arizona handed Jonah Williams $15 million per season in free agency - though it was only a two-year deal.
Cornerback absolutely remains a top need and it would be surprising to see Arizona not address the position with one of their first three picks, pending on player availability and how the board falls.
Trade down or not - that remains the question for Ossenfort.
"It's all situational based," Ossenfort said. "The easy answer is, yeah, you always want more picks. But we need players. It's more opportunity-based."
The 2024 NFL Draft begins on April 25.