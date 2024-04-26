Cardinals, NFL React to Second First-Round Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their defensive line with the selection of Missouri DL Darius Robinson, a violent defensive lineman who can play at either defensive tackle or defensive end under the guidance of DC Nick Rallis and HC Jonathan Gannon.
With plenty of defensive talent slipping, Arizona opted to stay put at No. 27 and upgrade the trenches over a position such as corner, where some top talent could still be at their disposal when they pick at No. 35 on Friday to begin Rounds 2 and 3.
Budda Baker seems to love his new teammate, giving the pick an "A++" grade:
Linebacker Zaven Collins might be free for some more sacks along the line of scrimmage now:
They say iron sharpens iron, and Robinson just might help make Paris Johnson Jr. a better offensive tackle during practice:
The Cardinals could also see B.J. Ojulari take that massive leap in Year 2:
Was Robinson a reach? Don't believe rankings around the internet - he indeed had a first-round grade.
Perhaps the Cardinals did some scouting at the Cotton Bowl:
From the looks of it, Robinson looks like he's ready to get to work tomorrow:
The Cardinals walked away from the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft addressing both sides of the ball. They look to pick up action tomorrow, where they'll have a total of four picks in the next two rounds.