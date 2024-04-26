Cardinals Get Rave Reviews for Draft Haul
ARIZONA -- Before the second day of NFL Draft action begins, it's time to review the Arizona Cardinals' first-round haul in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson, a duo that can help bolster Jonathan Gannon's squad for years to come.
Most NFL people loved the opening night efforts from GM Monti Ossenfort:
NFL.com Grade: A
Chad Reuter: "With the first-round pick gained in last year’s draft-day trade with the Texans, Arizona grabbed Harrison. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison has the potential to be a Randy Moss-type downfield threat at the next level. The Cardinals need exactly that sort of playmaker. He can box out smaller corners on in-cutting routes and use his outstanding body control on the sideline to pick up crucial third downs. Kyler Murray should appreciate having Harrison in place for a pivotal season. Finding a powerful inside/outside pass rusher in Robinson late in Round 1 matched value and a high-priority need for the Cardinals."
Bleacher Report: A+
Brent Sobleski: "The Arizona Cardinals made the smartest and simplest move possible: They drafted the best player in the entire draft class. While general manager Monti Ossenfort openly flirted with the possibility of trading the pick, he held steady and brought in a phenomenal talent to pair with quarterback Kyler Murray.
"Considering that the Cardinals have five more picks in the top 90, including another first-round choice, this was always the move. Anything else would have been a mistake."
Pro Football Focus: Elite
PFF: The Cardinals didn’t receive a trade offer that enticed them to move down for the second straight season. Instead, they get the No. 1 overall prospect on the consensus big board and one of the cleanest projections in the entire draft. Despite dealing with a step down in quarterback play last year, Harrison is one of two wide receivers who generated more than 1.0 PFF Wins Above Average (WAA) over the last two seasons.
The Athletic: A
Nick Baumgardner: "The Cardinals have more capital to work with in this draft than any other team, and GM Monti Ossenfort gets things started with a bang by adding a great new friend for Kyler Murray. Harrison is arguably the most complete receiver prospect we’ve seen in a decade, with no true holes in his game. His ability to adjust to off-target throws — deep and underneath — is unmatched in this class.
"A trade down definitely could’ve made Arizona’s draft haul even greater, but the Cardinals needed a wide receiver. There’s nothing wrong with sticking and taking the best player at an area of need. Great pick, and possibly an elite one."
CBS Sports: B+
Pete Prisco: "He [Harrison] has the tools to be a star receiver in this league. The Cardinals had to get a receiver, so it works. He will be a big-time playmaker in their offense. I think Malik Nabers will be better, but it's close."