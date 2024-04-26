Cardinals, NFL World Reacts to Marvin Harrison Jr. Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made it officially, official with the selection of Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals approached this draft needing a top receiver and snagged exactly that.
Kyler Murray is certainly happy. He said he had a good feeling about the draft earlier today on Twitter before tweeting out the following:
Former Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says the team got a weapon - and there's certainly no denying that:
Former Ohio State teammate and fellow first-round pick Paris Johnson will have to show Harrison around the desert:
Team captain and All-Pro safety Budda Baker should have some fun covering Harrison during practice:
Fellow WR Greg Dortch has his popcorn ready:
Of course, this all wouldn't be possible without Matt Prater missing a pair of game-winning field goals in the final week of the season.
But as of now, the vibes are immaculate in the desert, especially with the linebackers:
And - needless to say - the fan base is pretty amped, too.
As for Harrison himself, he's just happy to have been drafted.
Harrison arrives to an offense that now features himself, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Trey McBride and James Conner for Arizona.