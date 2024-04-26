Cardinals Select Dominant DL in 2024 NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with their first of two selections on draft night, upgrading their offense instantly.
To conclude their night, Arizona selected Missouri DL Darius Robinson with the 27th pick - a versatile player that can play at defensive end or tackle in Jonathan Gannon's defense.
"Right out of the gate, Robinson’s physical attributes should give him a potential advantage in head-to-head matchups. He has jarring power in his hands and a twitchy upper body to get rid of blockers quickly. His arm length is a weapon at the point of attack," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein on Robinson.
"His play can lack control and awareness at times, but the good outweighs the bad. He’s a good athlete, but his pass rush is predictable. He lacks potent moves and counters as an edge rusher, leaning heavily on force. Robinson’s power and motor increase the chances he becomes a good starting base end who reduces inside on third downs."
Many expected some sort of movement by GM Monti Ossenfort at pick No. 27. With no defensive players taken in the first 13 picks, that pushed plenty of talented corners, edge rushers and defensive interior players down the board, allowing Arizona to stay.
Despite spending big in free agency along the defensive line, Robinson provides a youthful injection of top talent in the trenches, something Arizona desperately needed last season.
Arizona will pick at No. 35 (the third pick of the second round) to begin festivities on Friday for Day 2, which will feature Rounds 2 and 3.