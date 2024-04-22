Analyst: Cardinals Should Avoid This Draft Prospect
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are in prime position to add a talented wide receiver to their roster on draft night, and there's a good chance they'll have their pick of the litter when it comes to the top-three consensus guys.
Whether it be Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze, the Cardinals need an upgrade at the wide receiver position and whether they stick at No. 4 or move down, it feels like Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort is well aware of the firepower that exists near the top of the order.
While some NFL teams reportedly have Nabers as their WR1, Bleacher Report says the Cardinals should avoid him at all costs.
"The Arizona Cardinals don't need to overcomplicate things. At No. 4 overall, they'll likely have their pick of the top non-quarterback prospect in this year's draft," wrote Alex Ballentine.
"Marvin Harrison Jr. is hands-down the best player on our scouting department's big board. The Cardinals have a dire need for a No. 1 receiver to pair with Kyler Murray, and they already have the league's best arsenal of draft picks this year, per Tankathon. That should curb the impetus to trade down and collect more picks.
"Malik Nabers is a talented prospect, but the rumblings that some teams view him as the draft's top receiver is taking things too far.
"There are no sure things in the draft, but Harrison is as close as it gets. B/R scout Derrik Klassen called him a 'slam-dunk' prospect in his scouting report, noting his elite athleticism, route-running and ball skills.
"There's a good chance that Nabers winds up having a good career as well, but Harrison could be an all-time great. Trading down isn't worth missing out on that kind of talent."
If we're talking fit, Odunze or Harrison are bigger receivers and make the most sense for Arizona to add. After Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown departed over the offseason, the Cardinals may look to add more size to their depth chart.
Nabers - who is a bit smaller but is considered a home-run hitter - also may best align out of the slot, which is where most NFL teams reportedly view him best as thanks to his lack-of-ideal frame.
If the Cardinals have all three wideouts graded at similar levels, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arizona move down the draft board and snatch some extra draft picks while also still netting themselves one of the consensus top guys.
Nabers wouldn't be a bad pick - at all. But Harrison (or perhaps even Odunze) makes more sense for the Cardinals if they're indeed locked into a WR.