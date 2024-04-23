Analyst: Cardinals Should Pass on Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- There's one name in the minds of Arizona Cardinals fans - and if the organization passes on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - it's fair to say many within the desert would be disappointed.
That goes for either a trade-down scenario or if Arizona sticks and picks at No. 4, though if general manager Monti Ossenfort decides no offer is worth moving down, it'd be quite the surprise to see Harrison still available after Arizona made their pick.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has other ideas.
In his "what teams should do" mock draft, Prisco says the Cardinals should opt for LSU WR Malik Nabers over Harrison:
"I like Nabers more than Marvin Harrison, which is why this is the pick. Nabers has more wiggle in my mind. Both will be great, but my preference is Nabers," he wrote.
There's been plenty of rumblings on teams having Nabers as WR1 over Harrison in this class:
Could one of those teams be the Cardinals?
Certainly, though it feels like Harrison fits more for what Arizona is looking for. Along with his do-it-all ability, Harrison's big 6-4 frame feels like a sweet addition for Kyler Murray to target in the desert.
Nabers wouldn't be a bad selection, however. His ability to win at nearly every spot across the field along with being a coveted "home-run hitter" thanks to his speed and YAC ability bodes well for him contributing to any team that selects him in the top ten.
However, it feels like Harrison has the safest floor in the class - he's largely viewed as the most "can't-miss" prospect who will be available for Arizona at No. 4.
Time will ultimately tell what the Cardinals are comfortable in doing - though if they stick with their original pick, "shocking" feels like the right word if Harrison isn't brought to Arizona when the dust settles.