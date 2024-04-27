Cardinals Draft Speedy CB After Trading Down in NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are selecting Rutgers CB Max Melton at Pick 43 in the second round.
Arizona initially moved down from the No. 35 pick in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, which saw them depart with a sixth-round pick to gain an extra third - placing them at four third-round picks at this point in time.
Melton is a long-armed, speedy corner that should be able to contribute from Day 1.
More from his NFL.com scouting profile:
"Versatile inside/outside cornerback who displayed improvement every year at Rutgers. Melton carries good size and did a nice job staying with some of the better receiving options from the Big Ten. He's adequate from press and has the burst to make up ground when he gets behind early. He's at his best, however, when playing with his eyes forward from zone and searching for clues to jump in and make plays on the football. The ball skills can flip the field, and he's very aggressive in collapsing the catch point. He's capable in run support but needs to work on his angles of pursuit. His versatility, traits, instincts and ball skills could make him an eventual starter and an early CB3/4." - Lance Zierlein
The Cardinals inked Sean Murphy-Bunting to a free agent contract while seeing names such as Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton depart since the beginning of last season. Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark and Starling Thomas V all hope to continue their development as second-year corners.
Melton is a versatile piece that can play on the boundary or in the slot with extensive special teams experience.