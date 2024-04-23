Insider Reveals Cardinals Top Trade Partner
ARIZONA -- We're merely days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals hold the keys to what many believe to be a franchise-defining pick at No. 4.
All offseason, rumors of GM Monti Ossenfort looking to trade down have swirled through the desert. Stay or go has been the name of the game to this point, and noise will only grow with anticipation of what the Cardinals will finally do.
Trade interest has been driven by a handful of teams looking to potentially move up and get their quarterback of the future, if Arizona deems a deal worth dancing with. Organizations such as the New York Giants (No. 6), Minnesota Vikings (No. 11), Denver Broncos (No. 12) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13) are the reported suitors.
ESPN/New York Giants insider Jordan Raanan says the Cardinals ideally want to move down with New York, who sits two spots below them.
"Now here's the thing that I've heard with the Cardinals - is they're more willing, much more likely to trade with the Giants because they don't really want to go down past six. When you talk to people around the league, they don't believe that the Cardinals want to move down past pick six," said Raanan on the Breaking Big Blue podcast.
"Pick six, if the Giants move up, go to four, Giants or whoever move up to four - the first four picks are basically going to be quarterbacks at that point. So you can get Malik Nabers. You're guaranteed Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr. if you're sitting at six. Plus moving up one spot to five if you need to just lock in that you're getting Marvin Harrison - that's easily doable because, one spot, you basically give the Chargers another pick and the Cardinals, they have more picks than anybody.
"If the Chargers don't want Marvin Harrison there and they're looking at Joe Alt which is what a lot of people think they want, they move one spot, they get their guy in and pick up an extra pick anyway. So it makes sense when people say the Cardinals are more likely to trade with the Giants. They don't really want to move past that number six spot. ... The Cardinals - they're not dying for picks out there. They have more picks than anybody. Obviously it's always a benefit to keep adding picks, especially quality high picks.
"But moving from four to 11,12,13 is way different from moving four to six. So that's out there that the Cards are way more likely to trade with the Giants than they would be the Vikings or any of those other quarterback-needy teams."
Raanan said New York would prefer to move up for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, so a deal may be contingent on who is available at No. 4.
