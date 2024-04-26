What Versatile DL Darius Robinson Brings to Cardinals
ARIZONA-- The Arizona Cardinals drafted DL/EDGE Darius Robinson with their 27th overall pick, a selection which fell to the depths of the first round due to the surprising surge of the Houston Texans.
But the Cardinals certainly didn't waste their second first-round pick. Robinson, although maybe not as high on the radar as a Jer'Zhan Newton, is an excellent, versatile player that will fit well into head coach Jonathan Gannon's system.
While the Cardinals have added plenty of depth on the defensive line, adding guys like Khyiris Tonga, Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, some instant star power was desperately needed, and Robinson brings a big, physical body that can play multiple positions. He may be listed as a DT, but he sports a pass-rush arsenal off the edge that the Cardinals haven't had much of--if any--in recent years.
The 22-year-old out of Missouri has an imposing frame, at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds. He might not fit the beefy, space-filling nose tackle archetype that the Cardinals certainly need more of, but he boasts impressive athleticism, running a sub-5.00 40-yard dash time.
While he only racked up 12 sacks in his time at Missouri, he was a disruptive presence on the defensive line, and was named first-team All-SEC in his final year. He did suffer injuries here and there, which is not generally the type of player GM Monti Ossenfort has targeted thus far, but he brings hustle, strength and speed, with an ability to play multiple techniques.
And it's not just the playing ability. Robinson is another humble, hardworking guy who is likely to align with Ossenfort and Gannon's philosophy. With impressive disruptive power, added size and speed, and an attitude in the right place, Ossenfort's 2024 first round is capped off with another solid positional add.
The Cardinals are rebuilding, one position at a time. Drafting to need could encompass almost any position, maybe outside of QB and TE. But the defensive line, specifically the EDGE roles were completely barren of any NFL-starter talent, and Robinson will be able to have an instant impact on the defensive side of the football for the Cardinals.