Five Takeaways From Cardinals' Crushing 25-24 Loss to Chargers

It's safe to say that's all she wrote for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals, who suffered a devastating 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

The Cardinals had a seven-point lead over the Chargers with less than a minute remaining in the game. Justin Herbert would throw a touchdown and convert on a two-point conversion with 15 seconds remaining to come away with the victory.

Arizona is now 4-8 and has lost four of its last five games. They are now 1-6 at home as their crushing defeats at State Farm Stadium continue.

Here are the Cardinals' five takeaways following their Week 12 loss.

Defensive Line Does Job, But For Only So Long

The Cardinals had given up just three points in the first 29 minutes of the second half. Then, the Chargers scored a last-minute touchdown and converted a two-point conversion to win the game.

Arizona came into Week 12 as the third-most blitzing team in the NFL but was just 25th in sacks. They've been underwhelming as a pass-rushing unit, to say the least in 2022.

The Chargers are banged up at offensive line, making it pivotal for Arizona to get to Herbert. Isaiah Simmons, Zach Allen, J.J. Watt and rookie Cameron Thomas each had one sack. Watt and Allen each recorded one pass deflection and three quarterback hits.

However, Herbert still came away completing 35-of-47 passes for 274 passes and three touchdowns. Arizona had trouble tackling and covering in key moments.

Austin Ekeler Had His Way

The Cardinals allowed just 65 total rushing yards on Sunday. But Ekeler was a security blanket in Los Angeles' offense as a receiver as he totaled 11 receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Ekeler came into Week 12 with six games of catching at least seven passes. It's safe to say the Cardinals weren't prepared for the 27-year-old Pro Bowler's abilities in that area.

The Cardinals have now been torched two weeks in a row by the short-passing game to running backs. Last week, the 49ers would utilize Christian McCaffrey, who posted seven receptions on 67 yards.

Rushing Attack Soars

The Chargers entered Sunday ranking 30th in rush defense. Arizona would act accordingly with that information.

Conner had plenty of rushing lanes, rushing 25 times for 120 yards. The Cardinals also had a few designed runs for Kyler Murray, who had seven rushing attempts for 56 yards including one touchdown.

Arizona entered Week 12 ranking 21st in rushing yards. The team took a little bit out of their 2021 playbook when they ranked eighth in the league in that category. But unlike last season, the Cardinals being down in games forces the Cardinals to run the ball less in the second half of games.

Before Week 12, it didn't seem that Arizona had an identity in their running back group.

Now, it seems that Conner has a little bit of momentum.

Victim of Two Reviews Reversed

The Cardinals did not have luck on their side when it came to official challenge reviews. They lost two turnovers as a result.

With Arizona leading 10-0 in the second quarter, Trayvon Mullen punched the ball out of Josh Palmer's hands after a reception. The refs ruled it a loose ball and Arizona jumped on it.

However, an official review revealed that Michael Bandy, Palmer's fellow teammate, possessed the fumble first. The Chargers gained momentum and scored a touchdown four plays later, making it a 10-7 Cardinals lead.

Then in the fourth quarter, Allen deflected a Herbert pass, causing Zaven Collins to come up with the interception. Officials would review the play to confirm that Collins didn't have control of the ball. Los Angeles had to punt the ball anyway, but the Cardinals would be in a worse field position and ended up with a three-and-out in that drive.

Brown & D-Hop Were Dominant

For the first time this season, Murray had the wide receiver duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown in the lineup.

Brown led the team in receptions (6) and Hopkins led the team in receiving yards (87). They combined for just 10 receptions on 14 targets.

Rondale Moore (groin) and Greg Dortch (thumb) were both out for Sunday's contest. Zach Ertz is out for the season with a knee injury. Getting Brown and Hopkins together is much-needed for not only Murray but also head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

But Arizona hardly utilized Brown or Hopkins in the team's final three possessions, as they had three consecutive three-and-outs.

