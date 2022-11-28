Game Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Chargers in Final Moments

GLENDALE -- In a game that came down to the final moments, the Arizona Cardinals held a seven-point lead over the Los Angeles Chargers with just seconds remaining.

The Chargers scored a touchdown and successfully converted a two-point conversion with 15 seconds remaining to ultimately defeat Arizona, sending them to 4-8 on the year.

Here's how the action panned out:

First Quarter

The Cardinals won the toss and deferred until the second half, allowing Justin Herbert and company to possess the ball first. J.J. Watt's third-down sack on Herbert gave Arizona the ball via punt, but James Conner would ultimately hand Los Angeles possession back after fumbling near midfield.

However, LA was unable to make good on their new opportunity, as another sack (this time via Cameron Thomas) gave Arizona back possession.

The first score of the game would eventually come from a 33-yard DeAndre Hopkins touchdown.

AZ 7, LA 0

The Cardinals would retain possession and were again in scoring position as the first quarter came to an end.

Second Quarter

The Chargers were able to force Arizona kicker Matt Prater on the field for his first attempt of the day, which was successfully converted from 43 yards out to extend Arizona's lead to double digits.

AZ 10, LA 0

Los Angeles would cap off an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard pass to Keenan Allen, his first touchdown reception of the year.

AZ 10, LA 7

On the ensuing possession, Derwin James would intercept Kyler Murray on a fourth-down pass to give Los Angeles possession back in Cardinals territory.

Five plays later Herbert found DeAndre Carter for his second passing TD of the day to push the Chargers into the lead.

LA 14, AZ 10

In the final seconds of the first half, Murray scrambled and found daylight towards the left pylon, scoring on a five-yard touchdown run to put Arizona back in front.

Third Quarter

Arizona received possession to begin the second half, and their drive started to build some hope they would extend their lead. However, Arizona would ultimately be stalled in LA territory, forcing Prater on the field again for another field goal try.

He was unsuccessful from 49 yards out.

The Chargers were then forced to utilize their own kicker, Cameron Dicker, from 26 yards out to level the score at 17-17.

The Cardinals, again threatening to score, would run down the end of the third quarter with possession at the LAC 12.

Fourth Quarter

Just three plays later, the Cardinals found their third touchdown of the game via a six-yard touchdown reception from Conner to again put themselves ahead.

AZ 24, LA 17

Looking to even the score with just under three minutes left, Isaiah Simmons would sack Herbert for a 13-yard loss to force a Chargers punt.

Los Angeles would ultimately get the ball back, scoring a touchdown with just seconds left in the game before converting this two-point conversion to win.

Arizona is now on their bye week.

