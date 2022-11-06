Skip to main content

DeAndre Hopkins Extends Longest Active Reception Streak in NFL

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has extended his streak of receptions to 139 games.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is all the way back. 

After missing the first six games due to suspension, the Cardinals receiver has re-established himself as one of the league's best pass-catchers by totaling 22 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown thus far. 

Last week in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Hopkins reached a milestone by crossing the 800 reception mark, becoming the third-youngest player behind Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown to hit that achievement. 

In the first quarter of action against the Seattle Seahawks, Hopkins extended the NFL's longest active streak of at least one catch to 139 consecutive games. 

Hopkins caught his first pass on a six-yard curl route during Arizona's opening drive.

Hopkins has a chance to again make history, as the following could be accomplished today:

  • One touchdown reception would put Hopkins alongside Davante Adams and Mike Evans as the only active players with 70+ career touchdown catches. 
  • Ten receptions would make Hopkins the first player in franchise history with 10+ catches in three consecutive games. 
  • 157 total receiving yards would put Hopkins at 11,000 receiving yards. He would become the third-youngest receiver behind Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald. He would also join Julio Jones and DeSean Jackson as the only active players with 11,000 career receiving yards.

