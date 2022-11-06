Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is on fire.

In his previous two games, the Cardinals' pass-catcher amassed 22 catches for 262 yards and one touchdown since returning from suspension.

Hopkins has yet to miss a beat; he's also continuing to cross milestones left and right.

Just one week after becoming the third-youngest receiver in NFL history (only behind Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown) to hit 800 career receptions, Hopkins extended his streak of catching at least one pass to 139 games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

With an opening drive touchdown reception from Kyler Murray, Hopkins became just the third active receiver in the NFL (joining Mike Evans and Davante Adams) with 70 or more career touchdown catches.

That score was the first opening touchdown drive of the season for Arizona, putting the Cardinals ahead 7-3 in the first quarter of Week 9's action.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

DeAndre Hopkins Extends Active Reception Streak vs. Seahawks