Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is typically the subject of criticism when the team loses.

That's just part of the job, and Murray's persona (ranging from the contract issues this offseason to his off-field interets) sometimes doesn't help, either.

He's the savior when the team loses and the end of every joke when the Cardinals lose, and that was again the case on Sunday.

Arizona is now 2-4 after six weeks of play, and Murray's offensive efforts produced nothing more than a mere field goal in the 19-9 loss to Seattle. Their lone touchdown was scored from a forced fumble on special teams.

Despite rushing for 100 yards, Murray completed 23-of-37 attempts for 222 yards and one interception. He was sacked six times.

Per usual, the world of Twitter let loose on Murray after the loss, as the quarterback was trending on the bird app following the game:

Kyler Murray Trends on Twitter After Loss to Seahawks

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks 19-9