The Arizona Cardinals managed to get the win in the end, but it was not always pretty.

This team will continue to confuse fans and analysts alike as the offense does not seem to be the strength of the team that many were expecting.

A career day from Zach Allen helped the Cardinals finally break the Carolina Panthers' curse that has hung over the franchise since 2013.

Below are grades by position group after the 26-16 Cardinals victory:

Arizona Cardinals Week 4 Report Card

Defense

Defensive Line: A

This is the first "A" given out to any Cardinals position group this season, but it is well-deserved.

Zach Allen and J.J. Watt combined to form a super duo with sacks and multiple deflections, including one picked off by Dennis Gardeck that led to a Cardinals touchdown.

Allen must be learning something from the future Hall of Fame player. He had the game of his career today.

This position group almost single-handedly saved the game.

Linebackers: B-

Zaven Collins had a surprisingly good game after some sketchier performances earlier in the season. He had some great stops early in the game and got good penetration on running plays. He was also the team's leading tackler with a combined eight tackles.

Dennis Gardeck also had a good game, including the aforementioned pick that set the Cardinals up in scoring position. He also finished the day with a sack, the first from the outside linebacker position for the Cardinals this season.

Secondary: C

Jalen Thompson had an interception, but the repeated whiffs from second-year cornerback Marco Wilson bring the grade for the group down a bit.

This is also a situation where it is hard to determine whether the secondary played well or if Baker Mayfield played very poorly.

Encouragingly, Trayvon Mullen did see the field but combined for a disappointing two tackles and otherwise had a marginal impact on the outcome of the day.

Offense

Running Backs: B

No one finished the day with crazy numbers, but the running backs did what they needed to do when it needed to be done.

Eno Benjamin can look special when he gets the ball in his hands. He seems to slowly be earning trust from Kingsbury and should be earning more touches.

James Conner did what he needed to do. He iced the game in the fourth quarter with a series of runs that gave the Cardinals the opportunity to seal a win.

Wide Receivers: C

Marquise Brown had another good day. He finished with six receptions, 88 yards, and one touchdown. He also forced a pass interference call that got the Cardinals in scoring position in the 3rd quarter.

Unfortunately, Brown was the only receiver with any performance of note. Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch combined for only 17 yards. Kingsbury has to find ways to get other receivers not named Brown involved in the passing game and make things a bit easier for Murray.

Tight Ends: B

Like the running backs, the tight ends did what they needed to do today.

Zach Ertz finished as the team's second leading receiver with 47 yards and a touchdown, but notably hauled in every pass that came his way. Exactly what you want out of a tight end of his caliber.

Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride made the first three receptions of his NFL career today as well

Offensive Line: C

The offensive line had its shares of struggles, particularly in the first half.

Things tightened up some in the second half and the extra time that Murray had to throw made a noticeable difference in the game.

Unfortunately, injuries plagued the line with Rodney Hudson missing some drives and Justin Pugh leaving the game. Will Hernandez was also ejected in the second half after bumping into an official during a scuffle after James Conner was thrown to the ground.

Quarterback: B-

Kyler Murray is a confusing player. When he is on, he is incredibly special but the opposite also holds true. The most confusing aspect of this is how quickly those opposing scenarios can showcase themselves in the same game.

In the first half, Murray threw a pick six to Frankie Luvu that gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead. It would be Carolina's only touchdown scored until the fourth quarter.

Murray returned from halftime and proceeded to throw 2 touchdowns and take another one in with his legs.

It seems that when he is allowed to use his legs and play the "backyard football" style that he excels at, Murray can lead you to a victory against nearly anyone. He is a massively talented individual that needs to be completely unleashed.

