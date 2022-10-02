Game Recap: Cardinals Escape Carolina With Week 4 Win

The Arizona Cardinals were in search of their second win of the season against the Carolina Panthers.

They struggled in the first half, but they got it.

Arizona pulled out a 26-16 win in Week 4 to reach a 2-2 record.

It wasn't easy, and at times was ugly. However, style points don't matter.

The Cardinals are again winners on the road, here's how it happened:

FIRST QUARTER

The Panthers won the toss and deferred, giving the Cardinals the ball to begin the game.

Kyler Murray and company were unable to get anything going, a familiar sight for Arizona fans. The team would punt the ball away and nearly recovered a Shi Smith fumble.

Carolina would take over looking to score, but ultimately would fall short on a fourth-and-one at their own 39-yard line. Zaven Collins filled the rushing lane and gave Arizona the ball back in Carolina territory.

The Cardinals made an early effort to go up-tempo in the game, facing a fourth-and-one at the Panthers' nine-yard line.

Both teams would fail fourth-down attempts, as a jet sweep to Rondale Moore was sniffed out immediately.

Noteworthy: Jeremy Chinn exited with a hamstring injury and did not return to the game.

On the ensuing possession, Nick Vigil would provide good coverage on a third-down pass from Baker Mayfield to force a Panthers punt, eventually taking over at their own 32-yard line.

Through four possessions, the two teams combined for a total of 58 net yards.

Not much would change for the Cardinals on their next drive, going three-and-out and punting once again.

The first quarter would be an uneventful 0-0 draw.

SECOND QUARTER

Finally, some action! But not if you're a Cardinals fan.

Murray was picked off by Frankie Luvu, which was returned for a 33-yard touchdown.

CAR 7, AZ 0

After piecing together a few first downs and finally looking settled, the Cardinals once again out-did themselves with a snap over the head of Kyler Murray on another fourth-and-short.

Murray was able to recover and attempt a pass, but it fell to the ground as an incompletion. The Panthers would take over at the AZ 42.

Just when things looked bleak, the Cardinals found a bit of luck. Rashard Higgins fumbled the ball on a jet sweep and Ben Niemann recovered just as Carolina threated to make it a two-score game.

Arizona was again able to piece together a few first downs, mostly through the air by Marquise Brown, but had to settle for a 33-yard field goal from Matt Prater to draw the score to 7-3.

CAR 7, AZ 3

Brown did have a sweet catch, though.

The Cardinals were able to force their second turnover of the game after a misplaced ball by Mayfield, who had a open receiver but threw it behind and Jalen Thompson took advantage.

Yet true to Cardinals fashion, Arizona would fail to take advantage of their fresh opportunity, punting after just three plays.

Carolina would dink-and-dunk their way to a 54-yard field goal for Eddy Pineiro, a career-long. The Panthers would enter the halftime break up 10-3.

Halftime: CAR 10, AZ 3

Arizona had more net yards, won the turnover battle, had more time of possession, less penalties and converted more third-down opportunities but still trailed.

THIRD QUARTER

Carolina received the ball but would go three-and-out to begin the second half, giving Arizona an opportunity to tie the game. Zach Allen would record Arizona's third sack of the season, the first from somebody not named J.J. Watt.

Offensively, Max Garcia would go in for Justin Pugh, who exited with a elbow injury. LB Nick Vigil (hamstring) would also not return.

The Cardinals would put themselves in great scoring position, gaining 37 yards on a defensive pass interference call on Brown to put AZ at the 11-yard line.

Arizona finally found the end zone on a two-yard touchdown reception from Zach Ertz to tie the game at 10-10.

The Cardinals marched down the field on a nine-play, 89-yard drive to punch it in, perhaps giving the team some life.

CAR 10, AZ 10

On the next possession, Watt nearly had his third sack of the year on a third-down play before Mayfield was able to ditch the ball. After a flag negated a successful fake punt, Carolina would actually kick the ball back to Arizona.

The third quarter would end with Arizona knocking on the door of taking their first lead of the regular season, as their 10-play, 73-yard drive would be stopped by the final whistle at the CAR 10.

Arizona would have a fresh set of downs to begin the fourth quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Will Hernandez would be ejected after making contract with an official after a late hit on James Conner drew some bad blood between the two teams.

A 15-yard penalty would move Arizona to the CAR 21, and another holding call on Conner on a third-and-goal at the CAR 17 would push them back even further.

The Cardinals, facing a goal-to-go from Carolina's 27-yard line, would be forced to kick a field goal.

Matt Prater nailed a 39-yard attempt to give the Cardinals their first lead in regulation this year.

AZ 13, CAR 10

Eno Benjamin kicked off for Matt Prater, who went into the game with a hip injury.

On the first play, Mayfield saw a batted pass from Watt fall in the hands of Dennis Gardeck, who returned the interception to the CAR 5.

Two plays later, Kyler Murray would find himself in the end zone via ground to make it a two-score game.

Prater returned to successfully make the extra point, putting the Cardinals up 20-10.

AZ 20, CAR 10

After failing to pick up a first down on the ensuing possession, the Panthers would fall short again on fourth down after Mayfield had another pass batted, this time by Allen. The boo's would rain at Bank of America Stadium and the Cardinals would take over at the CAR 31 with 9:13 remaining.

Brown would find the end zone on a great pass-and-catch with Murray to put the nail in the coffin.

With Prater still hurt, the Cardinals would attempt a two-point conversion but were unsuccessful.

AZ 26, CAR 10

For the first time all game, the Panthers the red zone and scored off a tremendous catch from McCaffrey down the seam.

However, Carolina was unable to secure a two-point conversion, still trailing by two possessions with 4:47 remaining.

AZ 26, CAR 16

Ertz would recover the onside kick, and the Cardinals would ensure the Panthers didn't get a chance to touch the ball again, running out the clock to secure a wi

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.