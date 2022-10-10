The Arizona Cardinals have each other’s backs.

After a crushing 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, reporters were able to speak with Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola in the locker room afterwards.

Ammendola, who was elevated from the practice squad after Matt Prater was ruled out with a hip injury, was signed just this week.

After hitting a 20-yard field goal earlier in the game, the Cardinals trotted Ammendola out with just seconds remaining to potentially tie the game and send it to overtime.

However, Ammendola pushed the 43-yard attempt wide and Arizona still continues to suffer a losing streak at home, now stretching to eight games dating back to last season.

We were able to speak with Ammendola following the game.

For the most part, his spirits were in the right place considering the circumstances.

However, Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh made sure to interject during the interview and make his thoughts known.

WARNING: NSFW Language was used by Pugh:

The Cardinals now fall to 2-3 on the season, although hardly anybody is blaming Ammendola for the loss.

However, Pugh's strong comments were more than enough to convince everybody the Cardinals are going to push through as a collective team, win or lose.

