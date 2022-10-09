Highlights, Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Eagles 20-17

GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals again lost at home, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles in 20-17 fashion.

Here's how the action panned out as the Cardinals drop to 2-3 on the year:

First Quarter

The Eagles won the toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Cardinals the ball to start the game.

It was nothing less than what Arizona fans had come to expect out of the first drive of the game, as the Cardinals would punt after just five plays to begin the game.

The Eagles would march down the field with ease, picking up yardage of ten or more on four plays. Philadelphia would convert a fourth-and-one to keep the drive going deep in Cardinals territory, setting up a Jalen Hurts QB draw for a touchdown.

JALEN HURTS 1 YRD TD RUN: 11 plays. 64 yards, 4:13 time of possession

PHI 7, AZ 0

In the first quarter, the Cardinals had punted on 7-of-9 possessions thus far. That would change, however not in a way Arizona fans would have hoped for. Kyler Murray, looking to push the ball deep, was intercepted by CJ Gardner-Johnson.

The Cardinals would force a three-and-out on the following possession, and found some success going up-tempo. However, the offense would stall out and punt once again.

Two +20-yard passes to DeVonta Smith would push Philadelphia into opposing territory as the quarter came to a conclusion.

Second Quarter

The Eagles would eventually find their way into the end zone for a second time via a Hurts QB sneak, pushing the lead to two scores.

JALEN HURTS 1 YARD TD RUSH: 16 plays, 87 yards. 7:20 time of possession

PHI 14, AZ 0

After going three-and-out, the Cardinals would take advantage of a poor pass over the middle from Hurts, which resulted in a Jalen Thompson interception.

Or so the Cardinals thought, as the play would be ruled incomplete after the ball hit the ground.

However, a Zach Allen sack on third-and-long would ensure Arizona got the ball back in prime field position, taking over a their own 43-yard line with 7:40 remaining.

Gains of 13 and eight yards by Conner would put Arizona on the brink of field goal position.

Marquise Brown would ensure that hard work paid off on a tremendous catch-and-run for Arizona's first TD of the day.

MARQUISE BROWN 25 YARD TD REC: 6 plays, 57 yards, 2:16 time of possession

PHI 14, AZ 7

On the ensuing drive, Eagles center Jason Kelce would go down with an injury, immediately heading to the locker room.

The Cardinals thought they had what was a game-tying scoop and score after a J.J. Watt pressure forced the ball out of Hurts' hand early, but that too would be ruled incomplete.

Arizona would receive the ball at their own seven-yard line with 3:22 left in the first half.

After an already tremendous half, Brown would drop what many would believe to be a sure touchdown on a beatifully timed slant route.

It would take a fake punt to keep the chains moving, as running back Darrel Williams received a direct snap and carried it seven yards for a first down.

After crawling all the way down the PHI 2, Arizona was forced to settle for a field goal to end the first half.

PHI 14, AZ 10

AMMENDOLA 20 YARD FG: 16 plays. 91 yards, 3:22 time of possession

Third Quarter

The Eagles received the ball to begin the second half and drove right down the field, reaching the AZ 24 before beind denied the end zone. Cameron Dicker would convert his first field goal attempt from 42 yards.

PHI 17, AZ 10

DICKER 42 YARD FGL 10 plays, 51 yards, 5:03 time of possession

On their next drive, the Cardinals would somehow gain 16 of 17 needed yards on a third-and-17 to set up an easy fourth down conversion to keep the chains moving.

However, former Cardinal LB Haason Reddick would sack Murray 11 yards in the backfield to force a punt.

A 31-yard pass to Dallas Goedert would bail the Eagles out of bad field position, but a huge sack by Byron Murphy/J.J. Watt would get the ball back, still trailing by one score.

It was a rather uneventful third quarter with minimal stoppages.

Fourth Quarter

With James Conner (rib), Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hip) out of action, the Cardinals looked to Eno Benjamin to pick up the slack in the final quarter of play.

Benjamin would be the equalizer for Arizona, accounting for 35 yards on the touchdown drive that would see him scoot and score on an 11-yard run.

PHI 17, AZ 17

ENO BENJAMIN 11 YARD TD- 12 plays. 90 yards, 5:37 time of possession

The Eagles would methodically move the ball down the field via their ground game, although it was a clutch catch by Goedert to keep the chains moving on third-and-long.

On another third-and-short, Hurts would sneak the ball up the middle yet again to keep the Eagles' offense on the field. The two-minute warning would approach with a fresh set of downs for Philadelphia, who held a first-and-goal at the AZ 10.

The Eagles would be held out of the end zone thanks to a stout defense from Arizona, forcing a second field goal conversion from Dicker, this time from 23 yards out.

PHI 20, AZ 17

With 1:45 left and the whole field to drive, Murray and company took over at their own 25-yard line after the touchback.

The Cardinals would move into Eagles territory with just under a minute left, eventually setting up Ammendola for a 43-yard field goal, which he ultimately missed.

Philadelphia would take over and kneel the ball from there, winning 20-17.

