Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Ready to Make Cardinals Fans Proud
ARIZONA -- The first night of the 2024 NFL Draft is officially over, and new Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is ready to get to work.
"Super happy that this is all over. I want to learn my playbook as fast as I can, get my rapport down with Kyler [Murray], learn my teammates, make more friends, learn the coach's names and their families - just everything I can to help the team win is what I'm going to try to do," Harrison told local reporters after his introductory press conference.
Cardinals fans have long wanted to hear Harrison's name called by the organization, and that dream became a reality on Thursday night.
Harrison says it's an honor to already be a fan-favorite in the desert:
"It means a lot - all the love and support. Now [I want to] go out there and make them proud on Sundays, play in front of them and give them something to cheer for," he said.
For those wondering, Harrison hasn't landed on a jersey number - nor has he put much thought into it.
"It doesn't matter what number you wear but I think we'll get that figure it out and situated sooner or later," he said. Harrison still hasn't signed his NFLPA licensing deal.
Harrison hopes to be a major part of Arizona's revival under Jonathan Gannon, who garnered nothing but praise from the No. 4 pick:
"A lot of energy. A lot of energy, the guy's got a lot of energy because he loves football. He loves to compete. Loves to win. And whatever role I play, I hope I can do that for him. One of those coaches that you want to play hard for. I think that's the ultimate respect you can have for a coach, so I'll go out there and do that," said Harrison.
Full interview: