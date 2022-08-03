Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: Brown Arrested, Vets Get Day Off

The Arizona Cardinals' eighth training camp practice saw veteran players take the day off and allowed younger players to get valuable reps. But the big news is what came after practice.

Following practice, it was revealed that Marquise Brown was arrested on Wednesday morning due to criminal speeding. The receiver was booked at the Maricopa County Jail according to DPS Public Information Officer Bart Graves.

Back at State Farm Stadium, returning to practice following a battle with a stomach bug, was left tackle D.J. Humphries. The 28-year-old signed a $66.8 million, three-year contract extension yesterday. I guess money can cure anything, even a stomach bug.

There was speculation that Humphries could have been attempting to hold-in and the stomach bug was fabricated.

“I don’t want to talk much about injuries or illness but that wasn’t that case,” Humphries said. “My stomach was hurting.”

Many of the Cardinals' veteran players took the day off including, J.J. Watt, A.J. Green, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, James Conner, Kelvin Beachum, and Justin Pugh.

“We're going to be smart with some of those veterans that we know can get ready to play [and] know how to take care of their bodies,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “ We want to be smart and get them to week one and make sure those young guys get a lot of opportunities out there, to show what they can do.”

For the fourth straight practice, Hudson has been a non-participant in practice. Sean Harlow has taken over the first team center duties while Hudson rests.

Newcomer to Arizona, rookie tight end Trey McBride was the one non-veteran player to be participating today. Kingsbury said it was a rest day for McBride.

Notes and observations

Wide Receiver Antoine Wesley made a terrific diving catch on the far sideline but was slow to get up following a tackle from Byron Murphy Jr. Shortly after, Wesley returned to the field and scored off a 35-yard touchdown pass from Colt McCoy

With so many veterans not participating today, younger players and players deep on the depth chart have had a chance to get first and second-team reps. With Zach Ertz and Trey McBride off, tight ends Stephen Anderson and Bernhard Seikovitz rotated on the first team.

Running back James Conner sat out today which allowed Eno Benjamin to take a majority of the first team reps. Jonathan Ward and Keaontay Ingram also logged some time on the field.

It wouldn’t be a camp notebook if Greg Dortch wasn’t mentioned in some capacity. Dortch didn’t do anything news breaking but did make some flashy catches and scored a touchdown.

On defense, Nick Vigil had the standout play so far, picking off Colt McCoy in the endzone.

Antoine Wesley was slow to get up again after coming down from a leaping catch attempt. In on the contact was safety James Wiggins. Wesley walked off the field with a trainer and did not return.

On a kick return drill, Greg Dortch received the ball and while running forward, handed the ball to Andre Baccellia for a nice reversal that picked up a few yards.

During the two-minute drill, Colt McCoy led the team down the field and set up a 60-yard field goal from Matt Prater which barely went through the uprights.