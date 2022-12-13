Skip to main content
Kliff Kingsbury Reacts to Kyler Murray's Injury
Kliff Kingsbury Shares Statement on Passing of Mike Leach

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury released a statement on the passing of Mike Leach.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury held a soft spot for former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach, who suddenly passed at the age of 61 due to complications related to a heart condition. 

Kingsbury played under Leach as a quarterback for the Red Raiders and insisted he drew from his coaching style, too, 

On Tuesday morning, Kingsbury released the following statement: 

Our thoughts are with the Texas Tech and Leach family at this time. 

