Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury held a soft spot for former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach, who suddenly passed at the age of 61 due to complications related to a heart condition.

Kingsbury played under Leach as a quarterback for the Red Raiders and insisted he drew from his coaching style, too,

On Tuesday morning, Kingsbury released the following statement:

"There is no way I would be where I am today if not for Mike Leach and everything he taught me about the game. Truly one of the most innovative offensive minds in football. HE was more than a coach, he was a mentor, a friend, and one of the most special people I've ever met. My heart goes out to Sharon, the Leach family, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. Our sport was better because of Mike Leach and is far less interesting without him."

Our thoughts are with the Texas Tech and Leach family at this time.

