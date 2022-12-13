Kliff Kingsbury Shares Statement on Passing of Mike Leach
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury released a statement on the passing of Mike Leach.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury held a soft spot for former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach, who suddenly passed at the age of 61 due to complications related to a heart condition.
Kingsbury played under Leach as a quarterback for the Red Raiders and insisted he drew from his coaching style, too,
On Tuesday morning, Kingsbury released the following statement:
Our thoughts are with the Texas Tech and Leach family at this time.
