Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Lose to Patriots in Monday Night Battle

The Arizona Cardinals, despite carrying a lead into halftime, fell to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-9 on the season after losing to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in 27-13 fashion.

They've now lost three games in a row for the first time all year and have dropped their last five-of-six.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off after suffering a knee injury on the third play from scrimmage, yet he wasn't the only notable name to be missing in action on Monday night.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Marco Wilson, DeVante Parker, Zach Allen and Jack Jones were all ruled out eventually to injury.

Despite missing big names, primetime football delivered some plays for hardcore and casual fans to enjoy.

Here's how the action unfolded at State Farm Stadium:

First Quarter

The only highlight came with just minutes remaining in the open period of play when Isaiah Simmons benefitted from a tipped pass by Cameron Thomas and brought home the interception.

No scoring plays were registered in the first quarter, but for those curious, here's the play Murray injured himself on.

Second Quarter

The scoreboard would finally see some love in the second quarter, as Cardinals kicker Matt Prater would put Arizona on the board first after initially missing a 50-yarder by putting away a 33-yard try to give the Cardinals an early 3-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, New England would score the first touchdown of the night after backup running back Kevin Harris found the end zone on a 14-yard run.

With three minutes left, James Conner put on quite the effort to score Arizona's first touchdown of the night and regain the lead for the Cardinals.

Nick Folk would hammer a 51-yard field goal as time expired to draw New England to a 13-10 deficit heading into the locker room.

Third Quarter

DeAndre Hopkins, known for his own scoring prowess, was indeed responsible for a score, although not quite like he wanted. The Patriots knocked the ball loose from Hopkins and returned it for a touchdown to again put themselves ahead.

Looking to make something happen on the ensuing drive, McCoy would be hit on a deep pass attempt, causing the ball to float right in the hands of Marcus Jones.

Fourth Quarter

Looking to go up by two scores after the pick, the Patriots would do just that as Pierre Strong would punch it in from three yards out to extend New England's lead to 27-13.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Report: Kyler Murray's Knee Injury Considered Serious

Kyler Murray Carted Off vs. Patriots

NFL Insider Doubles Down on Steve Keim Criticism

Cardinals Gameday: Here's Your Chance to Rescue Hope