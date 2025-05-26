All Cardinals

Cardinals Defender Projected For Best Rookie Season

The Arizona Cardinals could see a rookie have a breakout season.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals went heavy on defense during the NFL Draft, even if it wasn't their intention.

The Cardinals tried to locate the best player available every time they were on the clock, and they landed on defense with five of their six picks.

One of those selections was Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick believes Johnson will be the team's best rookie this season.

"The Cardinals made a stellar value pick at No. 47, selecting Johnson, who fell in large part due to medical concerns," Flick wrote.

"But Johnson was projected as an early-to-middle first-round pick during the 2024 season due to his fluidity, instincts, ball production and natural cover skills. If he’s healthy, Johnson has the potential to start and be a high-end corner in the NFL."

Johnson was viewed by many as a first-round pick, but injuries pushed him into the second round, where the Cardinals were happy to select him. The pick became incredibly key after it was announced that Sean Murphy-Bunting would miss the entire season after being placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

With Murphy-Bunting not in the picture for the upcoming season, Johnson's chances of seeing the field have increased, and that allows the Cardinals to give their second-round pick some hands-on experience. He will compete with Max Melton, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas V for playing time.

It remains to be seen if Johnson will be able to return to his pre-injury self, but if he is, he will have the chance to help the Cardinals reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Johnson will join the rest of his teammates at the practice facility this week to participate in OTA's, where he will continue his development in hopes of being a key contributor on defense for the upcoming season.

