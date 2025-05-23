Cardinals Star One of NFL's Most Underappreciated Players
Having star-level talent go nearly entirely unrecognized is nothing new for the Arizona Cardinals, though some have begun to take notice of the heroics of one star defender.
CB Garrett Williams burst onto the scene after recovering an ACL tear suffered in college and immediately showed signs of being a quality starter. But he quickly became much more than that, locking down receivers from his slot position with ease.
NFL.com's Gennardo Filice listed each NFC team's most underappreciated player. And, as a recurring theme, it was Williams to represent the Cardinals.
Here's what Filice had to say:
Garrett Williams: One of NFL's Most Underappreciated Players
"Despite tearing his ACL at Syracuse in October of 2022, Williams declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and landed with the Cardinals early in Round 3. The knee rehab delayed his professional debut until Week 7 of the ’23 campaign, but he picked off a pass in his very first game and went on to log six starts as a rookie, proving proficient in the increasingly crucial nickel role.
"Williams truly emerged as a stud slot defender in Year 2, leading the Cardinals with nine pass breakups while recording 58 tackles and two picks. An instinctive cover man who’s at his best with eyes on the quarterback, Williams fits swimmingly in Arizona’s zone-heavy scheme, and Cardinals coaches rave about his maniacal preparation."
Williams is certainly one of Arizona's most unknown assets, but with a rebuilt defense around him, he may no longer be the star of the show, but rather an equal contributor in a young, riding group of defensive players that are just waiting to show the NFL world what they can do as a group.
No longer will the Cardinals' defense be looked at as a group devoid of talent. With Williams, second-round draft pick Will Johnson and a plethora of added front-seven players, Arizona will be much better prepared to handle opposing offenses in 2025.