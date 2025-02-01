Cardinals Double Dip at Pass Rusher in Seven-Round Mock Draft
The Arizona Cardinals tabbed one of the NFL Draft's most intriguing talents in Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker during Pro Football Network's recent seven-round mock draft.
The Cardinals have an obvious need for edge rusher, and Walker (though he played more snaps as an inside linebacker) projects as an elite defensive playmaker across an NFL front seven.
Regardless if inside linebacker Kyzir White returns to the desert, having two versatile linebackers in Walker/Mack Wilson could allow defensive coordinator Nick Rallis to get even more creative and exotic with his looks.
"Arizona is an interesting case, as they’ve proven that they can hang with just about any team in the league. Coincidentally, they’ve also shown that they’re vulnerable to losing to just about any team in the league, too. Part of their inconsistency can be cut out with improvements along the front seven this offseason," wrote PFN's Jacob Infante.
"There’s plenty of versatility with Jalon Walker, as he’s an elite athlete with tremendous burst off the edge and impressive range as a tackler in space. He might be a little smaller for a full-time edge rusher, but if utilized as an off-ball linebacker with regular blitz responsibilities, he could be an intriguing Swiss army knife for an NFL defense."
The Swiss army knife comp doesn't exactly instill confidence in Cardinals fans who heard the same thing from Isaiah Simmons during the draft process - though each player is their own individual case.
The Cardinals double-dipped at edge rusher with Ohio State's Jack Sawyer at pick 47 in the second round.
"The hero of the Cotton Bowl for his strip-sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown against Texas, Jack Sawyer’s powerful style of rushing and high-effort play was a massive boost to Ohio State’s defense over the years," wrote Infante.
"It especially came in handy as they pushed their way to a national championship."
Arizona's group of edge rushers certainly needs a boost of talent even with a healthy Darius Robinson and BJ Ojulari in the mix along the defensive front.
Bolstering their ability to reach the quarterback with Walker as versatile guy and Sawyer more in the traditional role would be a strong start to the draft, though some may believe other needs along the offensive line could be targeted instead.
That's precisely what PFN has the Cardinals doing in round three, drafting William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant.
"One of the top small-school prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, Charles Grant brings an intriguing combination of arm length, mobility, and coordination that could make him a future starter at either guard or tackle in the pros with a redshirt year."
Again, versatility is something very coveted by head coach Jonathan Gannon, especially in the trenches. With Paris Johnson Jr. set to anchor the left side of the line for years to come, Arizona needs their answer on the opposite side of the line.
After Day 3, Arizona's picks were as follows:
Round 4: Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
Round 5: Ricky White, WR, UNLV
The Cardinals are set to lose a handful of bodies along the defensive interior DL and may indeed look to the draft to help fill the depth chart, especially with Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols returning from injury.
Receiver may be a sneaky need addressed a bit earlier in the draft depending how free agency goes.