Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Gaining Traction for Cowboys DC Role

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the offseason in search of their newest head coach after dismissing Jonathan Gannon following the end of a dismal 2025 season.

Arizona's process moves on, though so too does Gannon's search for a new gig — and it sounds like at least one team is serious about netting his services.

The Dallas Cowboys, having already virtually interviewed Gannon for their defensive coordinator spot, are bringing Gannon in for an in-person interview next week as a finalist for the job according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, Arizona seems to have targeted their first head coaching finalist — you can read more here.

Gannon is well familiar with Dallas, as he spent previous time in the NFC East on the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive staff as their defensive coordinator from 2021-22 before Arizona hired him ahead of the 2023 season.

Gannon spent three years at the helm coaching the Cardinals, ultimately finishing with a 15-36 record before Arizona fired him.

Gannon also reportedly has interviewed with the Washington Commanders for their defensive coordinator spot while the Tennessee Titans will speak with him this weekend for their head coaching vacancy.

Former Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams — who coached under Gannon in Arizona — is currently the Cowboys' offensive coordinator.

Christian Parker and Daronte Jones are also reportedly moving forward in the process.

In the build-up to Arizona's eventual upset win over Dallas on Monday Night Football this past season, Gannon was quite complimentary of the Cowboys' offense, one he might have to see in practice on a daily basis moving forward.

"This is a very explosive offense. They have a bunch of playmakers, and I would add on a couple other guys too that you didn't talk about. The running back (Cowboys RB Javonte Williams) is really good. Their third wide receiver (WR KaVontae Turpin) is really good too. (Cowboys QB) Dak's (Prescott) a premium player. Whatever structures you're in, however you're playing, you have to play well," said Gannon.

"You also know that you have to really do a really good job of knowing where the strength and the stress of the call is because how you play, they're going to get their touches and make their catches and yards, but you have to pick and choose your spots and make sure that when we're calling a call that it takes away something that doesn't beat you. Obviously, I have a high opinion of Dak. He's been a good player for a long time, and he’s got some ‘war daddies’ out there with him, which is why they put up what they put up. It's a big-time offense, big-time challenge.”

Latest Arizona Cardinals News