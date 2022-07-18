Skip to main content

Cardinals to Have Joint Practices With Titans

The Arizona Cardinals will participate in joint practices ahead of the 2022 season for the first time in more than 10 years.

The NFL announced a list of joint practice sessions scheduled for 2022. The Cardinals were included as they will practice against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville beginning on Aug. 24, which is prior to their Aug. 27 preseason game. 

Arizona beat the Titans handily by a score of 38-13 in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Head coach Mike Vrabel hinted during the NFL league meetings in March that the plan was for the Titans to host the Cardinals for joint practices.

"You saw what Arizona did to us the first week of the (2021) season)," Vrabel said. "It's a talented team, a fast team."

The Titans will also take on the Tampa Buccaneers in a joint practice on Aug. 17, three days prior to their preseason matchup on Aug. 20.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With each respective NFC team getting an extra home regular-season game in the 17-game schedule, they also will travel for two of the three preseason games. The Cardinals' first two preseason games are against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 12 and at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The Cardinals have a history of participating in co-practices with the Titans as the two teams last did it in 2010. Arizona hasn't engaged in joint work since they did so in 2016 with the then-San Diego Chargers.

The NFL has announced the rest of the joint practice schedule with the first workout in parentheses:

  • Buccaneers host Dolphins (Aug. 10)
  • Broncos host Cowboys (Aug. 11)
  • Packers host Saints (Aug. 16)
  • Patriots host Panthers (Aug. 16)
  • Colts host Lions (Aug. 17)
  • Chargers host Cowboys (Aug. 17)
  • Vikings host 49ers (Aug. 17
  • Titans host Buccaneers (Aug. 17)
  • Browns host Eagles (Aug. 18)
  • Jets host Falcons (Aug. 19)
  • Raiders host Patriots (Aug. 23)
  • Falcons host Jaguars (Aug. 24)
  • Bengals host Rams (Aug. 24)
  • Dolphins host Eagles (Aug. 24)
  • Giants host Jets (Aug. 25)

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

© Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Rodney Hudson Reportedly Staying With Team in 2022

By Ryan Sanudo5 minutes ago
GM Steve Keim
News

Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim Some Things Just Don’t Make Sense

By Howard Balzer5 hours ago
Maxx Williams
News

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

By Aaron Decker6 hours ago
GM Steve Keim
News

Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim Ranked Second-Worst GM in NFC West

By Ryan Sanudo6 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7.
News

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Joins Women's Football Team Ownership Group

By Ryan SanudoJul 13, 2022
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

By Aaron DeckerJul 13, 2022
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leads a group of Cardinals players onto the field for pregame warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

By Aaron DeckerJul 12, 2022
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clock is Ticking on Arizona Cardinals Rodney Hudson

By Ryan SanudoJul 12, 2022