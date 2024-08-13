All Cardinals

Cardinals One of Least Valuable NFL Teams

The Arizona Cardinals dropped three spots from their valuation from 2023.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill watches his team during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill watches his team during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals ranked 29th out of 32 teams in Sportico's 2024 NFL team valuations list at $4.85 billion.

The Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL team to surpass $10 billion in value, which was classified by Sportico as the following:

"NFL franchise valuation, derived from metrics by which football-team transactions occur, including aggregating local and national revenues and factoring in a team-specific multiplier. This represents the market value of the team itself, excluding related businesses held by its owners. It includes the value of each franchise’s 3.13% interest in the league’s properties, including NFL Network, NFL RedZone, 32 Equity (the private equity investment vehicle established by the NFL in 2013) and its digital platforms, which are acquired/dispossessed in tandem with the sale of a team."

Arizona ranked ahead of the following teams:

30. New Orleans Saints ($4.79 billion)
31. Jacksonville Jaguars ($4.76 billion)
32. Cincinnati Bengals ($4.71 billion)

The Cardinals dropped three spots from their 2023 ranking with a 16% rise in valuation.

Arizona had an operating profit of $117 million in 2023, which ranked 25th throughout the league.

"In 2023, the NFL’s 32 teams had $20.5 billion in revenue, including from non-NFL events, such as concerts, where teams own or operate the buildings. That number is up 9.5% from the prior season with central revenue representing 63% of the tally and local revenue the remaining 37%," wrote Sportico.

"Each team received just over $400 million from the NFL for leaguewide media, sponsorship, licensing and merchandise deals. In addition, teams got $25 million apiece as part of the NFL’s shared gate receipt system, which pushed equally shared revenue to 67% of the total."

