Cardinals One of Least Valuable NFL Teams
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals ranked 29th out of 32 teams in Sportico's 2024 NFL team valuations list at $4.85 billion.
The Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL team to surpass $10 billion in value, which was classified by Sportico as the following:
"NFL franchise valuation, derived from metrics by which football-team transactions occur, including aggregating local and national revenues and factoring in a team-specific multiplier. This represents the market value of the team itself, excluding related businesses held by its owners. It includes the value of each franchise’s 3.13% interest in the league’s properties, including NFL Network, NFL RedZone, 32 Equity (the private equity investment vehicle established by the NFL in 2013) and its digital platforms, which are acquired/dispossessed in tandem with the sale of a team."
Arizona ranked ahead of the following teams:
30. New Orleans Saints ($4.79 billion)
31. Jacksonville Jaguars ($4.76 billion)
32. Cincinnati Bengals ($4.71 billion)
The Cardinals dropped three spots from their 2023 ranking with a 16% rise in valuation.
Arizona had an operating profit of $117 million in 2023, which ranked 25th throughout the league.
"In 2023, the NFL’s 32 teams had $20.5 billion in revenue, including from non-NFL events, such as concerts, where teams own or operate the buildings. That number is up 9.5% from the prior season with central revenue representing 63% of the tally and local revenue the remaining 37%," wrote Sportico.
"Each team received just over $400 million from the NFL for leaguewide media, sponsorship, licensing and merchandise deals. In addition, teams got $25 million apiece as part of the NFL’s shared gate receipt system, which pushed equally shared revenue to 67% of the total."