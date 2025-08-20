Are Arizona Cardinals Under Pressure in Final Preseason Game?
The Arizona Cardinals simply did not look like a competent football team in their 27-7 beatdown of a loss to the Denver Broncos on the road this past Saturday.
This, of course, does not necessarily mean the 2025 regular season is doomed. There are plenty of angles to take — positive, negative and in between.
But following up a game like that can often present a challenge. On one hand, it's just preseason, but on the other, there may be something to be said for putting forward a confidence-producing performance in their final preseason opportunity.
Arizona will face the Las Vegas Raiders at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night, wrapping up their AFC West tour of the 2025 preseason. But how important is that game?
Do Arizona Cardinals Need Good Performance In Final Preseason Game?
The short answer is, "no, but..."
The Cardinals don't need to prove their talent to the fans, the local media or the national media. Both Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort know who they have on their roster and what this team is truly capable of.
Optics are not everything.
But there is at least one small aspect that could fly under the radar: momentum.
Gannon isn't one to put stock into momentum. In fact, he's been on the record saying he doesn't believe in it. But that doesn't mean his players don't inherently, subconsciously subscribe to that belief.
The Cardinals don't need to come out and blow the Raiders away, but they do face an opportunity to build some confidence ahead of the 2025 regular season.
Starters may or may not play, but if they do, it would be a positive final tune-up. Pete Carroll is probably playing his starters, because that's the kind of coach he is.
The final score doesn't matter. The Cardinals do not need to win their final game. What they could stand to benefit from, however, is a performance that helps flush their previous poor outing.
Regardless of what ultimately plays out on Saturday, Arizona is primed to take a sturdy year-three leap.
Their defense is much-improved, there's cautious optimism around the offense, and their plus coaching staff remains unaltered.
If the Cardinals can string together a consistent level of execution in the regular season, a double-digit win season and playoff berth are absolutely on the table.
That execution doesn't necessarily begin with the final preseason game, but proving to themselves that they're capable of doing their jobs at any moment can only be a positive.