Marquise Brown Added to Thursday Injury Report With Groin Issue
The Arizona Cardinals didn't see much change from their Wednesday injury report. In fact, only one new player cracked the list and statuses didn't change across the board.
However, the new addition was a prominent name in Marquise Brown, who was added to Thursday's injury report with a groin issue. Last week he was questionable due to illness.
DNP- Zach Allen, Kelvin Beachum, Antonio Hamilton, Colt McCoy, Byron Murphy Jr.
Limited- Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, Max Garcia, Markus Golden, Christian Matthew, Ezekiel Turner, Charles Washington, Marco Wilson
Full- Rashaad Coward
Cardinals-Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report
As for the Buccaneers, both Mike Evans and Tom Brady had rest days today. No other changes besides Keanu Neal being upgraded to Limited.
Friday will bring game statuses.
Follow All Cardinals on Facebook
Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube
Arizona Cardinals Top Stories
Setting Reasonable Expectations for Trace McSorley
Ron Wolfley Predicts Kliff Kingsbury Remains With Cardinals
J.J. Watt Snubbed From Pro Bowl
Three Major Takeaways From Newest Hard Knocks Episode