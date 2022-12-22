Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown was the only change to the injury report from yesterday.

The Arizona Cardinals didn't see much change from their Wednesday injury report. In fact, only one new player cracked the list and statuses didn't change across the board.

However, the new addition was a prominent name in Marquise Brown, who was added to Thursday's injury report with a groin issue. Last week he was questionable due to illness.

DNP- Zach Allen, Kelvin Beachum, Antonio Hamilton, Colt McCoy, Byron Murphy Jr.

Limited- Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, Max Garcia, Markus Golden, Christian Matthew, Ezekiel Turner, Charles Washington, Marco Wilson

Full- Rashaad Coward

Cardinals-Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

As for the Buccaneers, both Mike Evans and Tom Brady had rest days today. No other changes besides Keanu Neal being upgraded to Limited.

Friday will bring game statuses.

