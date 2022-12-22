Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Selected to Pro Bowl

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was elected to his fifth Pro Bowl on Thursday.

The NFL has released their list of 2023 Pro Bowl elections, and with no surprise, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker saw his name called.

Dennis Gardeck and Matt Prater were selected as special teams alternates.

Earlier this week, Aaron Donald and Jaire Alexander were announced as the first two players to gain nods.

Baker’s fifth Pro Bowl nomination and fourth-consecutive appearance in the All-Star. He also has two first-team All-Pros under his belt with a second team nod last season. In fan voting earlier this year, he led all NFC safeties.

Thus far, Baker has played in 14 games and has registered 102 total tackles with six passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He is one of 30 defensive players to have 100+ tackles and has reached that feat in the last four-of-five seasons, the lone season (2021) falling just two tackles shy of the achievement.

Baker has earned the respect of nearly everybody across the league for his passion and play. Baker managed to play through a high-ankle sprain that normally would have kept players out for multiple weeks.

Pro Bowl No. 5 puts Baker on par with Cardinals legends Adrian Wilson and Jackie Smith. Larry Fitzgerald holds the record for franchise appearances with 11

"Pro Bowl Games" have replaced the traditional Pro Bowl this year.

"Announced in September, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will showcase various football-related challenges and non-football competitions among players and culminate with a flag football game between the AFC and NFC," said the NFL.

Games such as dodgeball and various skill challenges have garnered majority of fan support in replacement of the game.

The Pro Bowl Games return to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5. Peyton Manning will coach the AFC squads while brother Eli Manning will handle NFC duties.

