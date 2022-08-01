Kyler Murray Tests Positive for Covid-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Before the Cardinals began their training camp practice Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to the media, revealing that the quarterback will be sidelined for a minimum of five days.

“He’s good, the symptoms are minor,” Kingsbury said. " I haven't talked to him since he tested positive, just texting back and forth, but I know it's nothing major."

Kingsbury added that Murray was feeling poor with cold symptoms.

According to Kingsbury, Murray can return before the minimum five days if his test result comes back negative.

The 24-year-old QB has participated in practice for most of camp. On Saturday, Murray was on the field but did not take part in any drills. Kingsbury said that Murray's day off was to rest his arm.

This is the first player to test positive for Covid-19 during this training camp for Arizona. Kingsbury said that some players had the virus in the spring.

Last season, the Cardinals had multiple players and coaches test positive, including Chandler Jones, A.J. Green, Markus Golden, Rodney Hudson, and Sean Harlow. Kingsbury also came down with the virus and missed a game.

Along with Murray, head coach of the Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll tested positive for Covid today.

Murray isn’t the only Cardinal to be dealing with an illness. Left tackle D.J. Humphries is dealing with a stomach bug. Humphries has yet to participate in training camp but has been on the field watching alongside his teammates. Kingsbury said their medical staff does not feel his illness is contagious.

Besides Covid, Murray is also dealing with tenderness in his right wrist. During Friday's practice, Murray was seen having his right wrist checked out by trainers before returning to the field.

Kingsbury said the wrist is “getting better.”