More details of Kyler Murray's five year $230.5 million contract are being revealed.

On Monday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that an addendum in the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks contract requires four hours of “independent study” each week of the season.

The contract defines “independent study” as any material Murray will receive to prepare for the Cardinals' next game. This is film study or materials that may be on an iPad that Murray would study on his own time. Murray would not be credited any time for work during a mandatory meeting.

In order for the quarterback to receive credit, he has to be studying in good faith and not be participating in any other activities during the study time. The addendum says that Murray must not be “engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games, or browsing the internet ) while such material is being displayed or played.”

The appendix also adds that if Murray does not follow these guidelines he would be in default of his contract. Rapoport reported on NFL Network that this would negate his guaranteed money.

The criticism of the 24-year-old's focus during the season has been a cause for concern for those who believe the quarterback chooses entertainment over film study.

Murray didn’t help himself with the critics when he spoke to the New York Times last year about himself.

“I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film,” Murray said. “I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

Murray is an avid video game player and occasionally streams his play on Twitch.

It's not unusual for teams to be able to track a player's study time on the team tablet, but it is not explained how the team will know if Murray is not participating in other activities.

On NFL Network, Rapoport reported that from his understanding, Murray understood the importance this agreement would mean for the Cardinals organization in terms of a commitment to prepare for upcoming games.

The clause does not go into effect until the first Monday following training camp and excludes the bye week.