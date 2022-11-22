Just minutes after Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he did not make any coaching changes following the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman reports the team indeed let one coach go.

Offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler has been relieved of his duties due to an "incident in Mexico City", per McManaman.

In a series of following tweets, McManaman says Kingsbury told him, "We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," adding, "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner."

McManaman also reports the release happened Sunday night prior to the game.

Kugler's bio is no longer active on the team's official site. He has been with Arizona since 2019 after previously seeing stints in Detroit, Buffalo and Denver at the professional level.

The team has not released anything official.

