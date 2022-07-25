Skip to main content

Cardinals Reveal New Alternate Helmet

The Cardinals will wear their new glossy black helmet for three games this year.

The Arizona Cardinals have revealed their new alternate helmet that will be worn for three games this season.

On Sunday, the organization released a video on their Twitter of Kyler Murray, Budda Baker and J.J. Watt reacting to the new glossy black helmet.

The red logo sits on the side of an all black shiny helmet with red glitter specks and an all black facemask.

The helmet will be worn at three home games this season. The team will don the new helmet during their Aug. 21, preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. During the regular season, it will appear for a game versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 9. During these games the helmet will be paired with the alternate black uniforms.

Its final appearance will be the Thursday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 20. For that game, the Cardinals will wear their color rush jersey and it is also the game wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is scheduled to return from his six-game league suspension.

“The look of this helmet is so incredibly sharp and something I know that both our players and fans will absolutely love,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “We are excited to showcase them this season, especially on a national stage.”

The Cardinals are one of many teams issuing alternate helmets this offseason. The Cincinnati Bengals recently unveiled a white and black striped helmet while the Chicago Bears will cover their helmet in orange for a few games.

Other teams to unveil alternate helmets this season are the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers to name a few.

This surge of alternate helmets comes after a new rule was added this season that allows each team to add one alternate helmet to their uniform.

