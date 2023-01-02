Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Game Time Announced

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will play at 2:25 Arizona time on Sunday for the regular season finale.

Heading into the final week of the season, it was unknown as to exactly when the Arizona Cardinals would face the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL recently implemented a new scheduling system for Week 18 to help place pivotal matchups at the forefront of viewers and maximize meaning across the league.

The 49ers, still in search of locking up one of the top seeds in the NFC playoffs, will officially host the Cardinals on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2:25 p.m. Arizona time. Fox will carry the game.

Rams-Seahawks will play at the same time.

Here are the following scenarios San Francisco has available to them:

The league places two matchups (Raiders-Chiefs and Titans-Jaguars) for a Saturday doubleheader with the rest of the NFL playing on Sunday. Packers-Lions will be the final game of the slate on Sunday Night Football.

The Cardinals are 4-12 and have lost their previous six games. Can Arizona play spoiler? They lost their first matchup to the 49ers in 38-10 fashion on Monday Night Football back in Week 11.

With Brock Purdy now at the helm, the 49ers have won nine games in a row.

