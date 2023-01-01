Cardinals QB David Blough Impresses Despite Loss

The Arizona Cardinals opted to start David Blough over Trace McSorley this week, a move that may have given them some food for thought heading into the offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals are nowhere near great shape.

The team has suffered an eye-opening number of injuries through the course of the season, and that continued on Sunday after multiple players including running back James Conner were forced out of action in the 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Having lost their sixth game in a row, very little light is able to shine through what has been a dark period for Valley fans. Yet even in wake of the loss, perhaps a fourth-string quarterback managed to prove something.

David Blough is a somewhat familiar name for many reasons. He went undrafted in 2019 but started five games for the Detroit Lions after injuries forced him into action. Fast forward to this summer, where he earned the hearts and respect of plenty through the football world after being featured on Hard Knocks' training camp series that followed the Lions.

He was eventually cut before landing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Blough was never an option for the Cardinals, at least not with Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy in the mix. Yet after injuries forced both out, Arizona signed Blough off Minnesota's practice squad on Dec. 14.

McCoy told reporters earlier this week that he was cleared from the previously suffered concussion. His absence at practice on Friday raised questions on his availability before head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed he was out after McCoy was still dealing with concussion symptoms.

Trace McSorley failed to impress in the team's loss on Christmas Day, opening the opportunity for Blough to earn the start against Atlanta just two days before the game was to be played.

Blough hasn't even been with the Cardinals for a month, received little reps throughout the week and didn't have a solidified/thorough game plan tailored to him.

Judging from his play after four quarters with Arizona, you wouldn't know it.

"He's only been here two weeks, he didn't have a chance to practice much last week – he got reps Friday – and I thought he handled himself well," said Kingsbury following the game. "I was impressed."

Let's not get carried away: Blough didn't play perfect. He's clearly not unseating Murray from his position and missed some potentially crucial shots down the field.

Yet given the circumstances, Blough perhaps played well enough to earn him some marks down the road.

He completed 24-40 passes for 222 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, finishing with a passer rating of 83.5.

It felt like for every missed pass Blough couldn't connect on, he did two or three things right.

Compared to McSorley, he looked much more poised and confident as a passer. He had a good feel for pressure, stepping into the pocket when needed and also displaying (some) mobility by extending plays.

Blough also appeared to progress through his reads better than McSorley did last week, and his target share among pass catchers was fairly even as at least three players (Trey McBride, Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch) had nine or more targets.

With one week remaining, it's unknown how the Cardinals will progress with their quarterback situation.

If McCoy isn't able to go (or the Cardinals simply don't want him to), Blough has strongly asserted himself ahead of McSorley on the depth chart moving forward into Week 18.

"It frustrating to lose," said Blough via AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban. "My job is to help us win the football game. We had to settle for too many field goals. I started five games in Detroit and that didn't end like I wanted them to, and I knew then my best football was in front of me."

Blough's performance, albeit a one game sample, could also factor into the future as well.

McCoy's age and history with concussions could potentially lead to retirement, leaving an opening for Blough to reside behind Murray next season on the depth chart. With Murray also having been injured (torn ACL), his status for the beginning of the season is unknown.

Arizona will need a capable body to steady the ship. Could that be Blough? Possibly, but again, how many times have we seen defenses get film on a one-game wonder and shut them down shortly after?

Of course, this could all hit the wayside next week against a talented 49ers front. Yet for now, Blough's play was convincing enough to earn him another shot.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Loss vs. Falcons

Everything That Went Right, Wrong in Loss to Cardinals

J.J. Watt Crosses Sack Milestone vs. Falcons

Cardinals Lose on Last-Second Field Goal to Falcons 20-19