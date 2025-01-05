Cardinals Star Trey McBride Sets NFL Record
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has made NFL history in Week 18's finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
With his 107th reception of the season, that pushed him above George Kittle for most receptions by a tight end in their first three years.
McBride recently was nominated to his first Pro Bowl after a dominant season in Arizona. Entering this week, McBride had 104 receptions for 1,081 yards and three total touchdowns.
"He's always been that guy who can catch the rock, to block, to do everything that is necessary for a tight end to be great in this league," said safety Budda Baker.
"I knew he was going to be great his rookie year, and now that he's here, made his first Pro Bowl, he was in the hot tub when I saw him. Just had to shake his hand and say congratulations. He's earned it. I think he's one of the best tight ends in this league and he's going to continue to get better.
"Monti [Ossenfort]'s got to make him the highest paid."
McBride is set for a contract extension this offseason and could become the highest paid at his position, like Baker suggests.
His talent and play certainly warrants it.
Now, he can enjoy making some history while in Orlando for the Pro Bowl.
"This has been a huge goal of mine, since I was a little kid, to make a Pro Bowl and be considered one of the best in the NFL," McBride told reporters.
"It's something I have been striving for."