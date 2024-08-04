Cardinals Still Not Permitted to Sell Marvin Harrison Jr. Jerseys
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals fans will continue to wait to officially buy Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys.
From NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter/X:
"The NFLPA has advised the NFL, the #AZCardinals and Fanatics that they are not still permitted to sell Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys based on the wishes of his representatives, sources say. "
Harrison - the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft - has been in an ongoing battle with Fanatics, and fans have not been able to officially purchase his jersey since he was drafted months ago.
Pro Football Talk is reporting you can't even customize a jersey on the NFL Shop.
Harrison didn't sign his licensing deal with the NFLPA upon being drafted, which would have given the green light for everything to be sold. Fanatics reportedly sued Harrison - who inked a brand deal with them while in college - for breach of contract.
It's been a fairly messy situation that's been (for the most part) kept under wraps, but it only hurts the thousands of people who want to rock the jersey of their favorite player, whether it's watching at State Farm Stadium or elsewhere.
Rapoport initially reported when Harrison inked his rookie contract that jerseys would be sold, though that's yet to come to fruition.
Harrison offered this at his introductory press conference when it came to his jersey/Fanatics issue:
"I'll continue to talk to my team and we'll do what's best for me moving forward. We'll just take it one day at a time. I just got drafted so I'm trying to enjoy the moment and be happy while I can at the moment," he said.
That was months ago, and the wait continues for one of the Cardinals' most popular players to see his jersey hit the racks of retailers everywhere.