Report: Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Jerseys Can Be Sold
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. officially put pen to paper today to sign his rookie contract.
The deal was a standard four-year contract with an additional fifth-year option for $35.75 million total, which is fully guaranteed. Harrison received a $22.5 million signing bonus as part of the deal per reports.
Much of the attention Harrison has received has been reflected towards his NFLPA group licensing deal, which he refused to sign. This prevented fans from buying the coveted No. 18 jersey with Harrison Jr. on the back - at least until now.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Harrison jerseys should be hitting the racks soon.
"Marvin Harrison Jr has signed his rookie contract, and his jersey will now be for sale, sources say. With the signing of his standard player contract, Harrison is part of the NFLPA’s group licensing agreement and his jersey can be sold — as outlined in paragraph 4 of the deal."
Rarely has hype levels matched Harrison's entering Arizona, and even non-Cardinals fans will look to buy the No. 4 overall pick's jersey once available. He's expected to be one of the top-sellers of the rookie class, and surely will be the most popular jersey obtained in the state of Arizona.
Dick's Sporting Goods already has jerseys for pre-sale on their website, though they claim it's a pre-order until the NFL finalizes the number. The shipping date on their website claims it won't ship until after June 23, though that date is subject to change.