The second day of the Arizona Cardinals training camp kicked off bright and early on Thursday.

The biggest standout of the day was Kyler Murray deciding to speak out on the criticism he has received the past few days regarding his work ethic, which stemmed from the "independent study" clause of his extension.

“To think that I can accomplish everything that I have accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game...it's disrespectful and it's almost a joke,” Murray said.

The quarterback wouldn’t address whether the addendum added to his contract upset him or if he pushed back on the addition.

Meanwhile, for the second straight day, offensive lineman D.J. Humphries was not participating in practice, instead watching on the sidelines.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed that Humphries has been sick the past two days. Back in June, Humphries did not participate in minicamp as well but no reason was given.

After participating in yesterday's practice, DeAndre Hopkins took a veteran's day off. With the wide receiver set to miss the first six weeks this season, he will be on a limited practice schedule.

The final non participant was center Rodney Hudson who practiced yesterday but was not seen on the field Thursday.

Camp observations

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons' role could be expanding this year as he has been warming up with the safety group during camp. His versatility has received praise from his teammates. Wide receiver Antoine Wesley spoke to how athletic Simmons is on the field. “He’s a freak,” Wesley said. “Him being inside, outside, and able to be on the line, that’s all we want.” Wesley added that Simmons is the biggest trash talker on defense.

Wesley said his performance at the tail end of last season has helped him build confidence with the team. Last year, when Hopkins was injured, Wesley took over a larger role. Wesley is hoping he can continue in Hopkins spot while the receiver serves his suspension.

J.J. Watt is happy to be back at camp but one thing seems to be on his mind, literally. This year the NFL has all 32 teams using guardian helmets, foam coverings on the usual helmet, during camp and up until the third preseason week. Watt tried his best but couldn’t hide that he wasn’t a fan, saying it made him feel like a bobblehead.

In two practices, receiver Greg Dortch has been having a great camp. Kingsbury called Dortch last year's “scout team MVP” and it looks like he could be primed for a bigger role this year.