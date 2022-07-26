With training camp less opening, let's round out the remaining positions and see which players will be looking for a spot on the roster.

The first week of the 2022 NFL season is still weeks away, but training camp is now beginning.

While some players will glide through practices with their role on the team guaranteed, others will be fighting to find a place on the 53-man roster. In this series, we’ll take a look at every position group and the players who have a spot on the roster protected and those who will be battling for a roster role

Offensive Line

During the Cardinals mandatory minicamp, the only player missing was Rodney Hudson. His absence indicated that the 12-year veteran center could possibly call it a career and at the same time put the Arizona offensive line in disarray.

Fortunately for the team, Hudson informed the team that he will play this year and his return means the majority of the line should look pretty similar to last year.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries and left guard Justin Pugh have held up the left side of the line for the last three seasons and not much should change following camp. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum also returns to shore up the right side.

One of the question marks on the offensive line is if they will find a consistent right guard. Last season Josh Jones earned the starting role, but struggled as he was forced to move positions due to injuries to Hudson and Beachum. Jones was the fifth-most penalized offensive lineman with 10 penalties. Max Garcia eventually replaced Jones as the starting right guard, but Garcia signed with the New York Giants this offseason.

Jones will face competition for the starting nod from Will Hernandez, who signed with the team this offseason after four seasons with the Giants. Hernandez played all 17 games at right guard last season and has missed just three games in his career. Hernandez will reunite with his former UTEP head coach Sean Kugler who now coaches the offensive line for the Cardinals. Justin Murray, who missed of last season because of a back injury, will also be part of the competition.

On average, the Cardinals will carry 10 offensive linemen into Week 1, including those on the practice squad. Players looking to reclaim a role from last season are Sean Harlow, Koda Martin, Danny Isidora, Eric Smith and Joshua Miles. The five returning players all saw time on the offensive line or special teams last season.

The Cardinals also have four rookie linemen in this year's camp. Sixth-round pick Lecitus Smith will join seventh round selection Marquis Hayes and undrafted free agent Greg Long. Rounding out the rookies are Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, who signed with the Cardinals after being one of 13 players selected in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

Smith and Hayes both played significant time at guard in college while Long has played guard and tackle. According to the Cardinals profile on Ndubuisi, he had never played organized football before joining the Cardinals.

Overview: The Cardinals have a majority of their offensive line in order, but the competition for who will start at right guard will be interesting. Despite the starting line being mainly figured out, the incoming rookies and returning depth players will create opportunities for backup roles.