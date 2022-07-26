Skip to main content

Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Safety

Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson should return as the safety duo for the Arizona Cardinals. But spots are still open for the remaining four safeties to find a role.

The first week of the 2022 NFL season is still weeks away, but training camp is opening.

While some players will glide through the practices with their role on the team guaranteed, others will be fighting to find a place on the 53-man roster. In this series, we’ll take a look at every position group and the players who have a spot on the roster protected and those who will be battling for a role

Safety

The Cardinals secondary has multiple questions heading into camp, but those lean more toward the cornerback position. Since 2019, the duo of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson have led the way for the Arizona secondary.

Baker has become one of the best safeties not just on the Cardinals but the NFL. Last season, Baker made his fourth Pro Bowl appearance since coming into the league in 2017.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Opposite Baker, Thompson has been a reliable force on the defense, but in 2021 Thompson achieved career highs in tackles and interceptions. Last season, Thompson led the team with 121 tackles ( 79 solo).

The pair of Thompson and Baker should be expected to remain the same by the start of the regular season. With the Cardinals not re-signing Chris Banjo this offseason, the opportunities for the four remaining safeties are open for backup spots and special-teams roles.

Charles Washington and Deionte Thompson return for their fourth season on the Cardinals roster. Both players have spent significant time on special teams since they joined the team. Washington missed 10 games last year due to a hamstring injury, but returned to record three tackles for the season.

James Wiggins returns for his second season in the league. Wiggins was selected by the Cardinals in the seventh round of last year's draft and was signed to the practice squad following camp. After being called up to the active roster in October, Wiggins earned his first career tackles on special teams. His season came to an end when he was put on injured reserve in December.

Rookie Tae Daley joins the group of Cardinals veterans when he was signed following a rookie minicamp tryout. Daley played for both Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. In his single season with Tech, Daley recorded 73 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Overview: Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson have anchored the secondary for three seasons and that isn’t expected to change. 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole (52) and offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) at State Farm Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

By Aaron Decker1 hour ago
Arizona Cardinals Greg Dortch (83) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Camp Battles: Kickoff/Punt Returner

By Alex Weiner1 hour ago
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in a game at CenturyLink Field. The Cardinals won 34-31.
News

Arizona Cardinals 53-Man Roster Projection

By Howard Balzer6 hours ago
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Kyler Murray Contract Requires Four Hours of 'Independent Study'

By Aaron Decker17 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in a game at CenturyLink Field. The Cardinals won 34-31.
News

Arizona Cardinals Camp Battles: Edge Rushers

By Ryan SanudoJul 25, 2022 12:47 PM EDT
© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals C Rodney Hudson Considered Retirement

By Howard BalzerJul 25, 2022 12:27 PM EDT
A.J. Green
News

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

By Aaron DeckerJul 25, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
AZC_AlternateHelmet_1
News

Arizona Cardinals Reveal New Alternate Helmet

By Aaron DeckerJul 25, 2022 10:00 AM EDT