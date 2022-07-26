The first week of the 2022 NFL season is still weeks away, but training camp is opening.

While some players will glide through the practices with their role on the team guaranteed, others will be fighting to find a place on the 53-man roster. In this series, we’ll take a look at every position group and the players who have a spot on the roster protected and those who will be battling for a role

Safety

The Cardinals secondary has multiple questions heading into camp, but those lean more toward the cornerback position. Since 2019, the duo of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson have led the way for the Arizona secondary.

Baker has become one of the best safeties not just on the Cardinals but the NFL. Last season, Baker made his fourth Pro Bowl appearance since coming into the league in 2017.

Opposite Baker, Thompson has been a reliable force on the defense, but in 2021 Thompson achieved career highs in tackles and interceptions. Last season, Thompson led the team with 121 tackles ( 79 solo).

The pair of Thompson and Baker should be expected to remain the same by the start of the regular season. With the Cardinals not re-signing Chris Banjo this offseason, the opportunities for the four remaining safeties are open for backup spots and special-teams roles.

Charles Washington and Deionte Thompson return for their fourth season on the Cardinals roster. Both players have spent significant time on special teams since they joined the team. Washington missed 10 games last year due to a hamstring injury, but returned to record three tackles for the season.

James Wiggins returns for his second season in the league. Wiggins was selected by the Cardinals in the seventh round of last year's draft and was signed to the practice squad following camp. After being called up to the active roster in October, Wiggins earned his first career tackles on special teams. His season came to an end when he was put on injured reserve in December.

Rookie Tae Daley joins the group of Cardinals veterans when he was signed following a rookie minicamp tryout. Daley played for both Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. In his single season with Tech, Daley recorded 73 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Overview: Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson have anchored the secondary for three seasons and that isn’t expected to change.