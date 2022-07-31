The Cardinals welcomed fans back at State Farm Stadium for "Back Together Saturday" and there were given an exciting practice despite Kyler Murray not participating.

Fans were back at State Farm Stadium for the Cardinals first open practice of training camp on Saturday. Despite some players taking a day to recover, the energy from the fans was still high.

Kyler Murray was on the field watching, but did not participate. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the quarterback had been “throwing a ton” lately and was receiving a day of rest. It should be noted that Murray had his right wrist checked out Friday because of tenderness, according to Kingsbury. After having his wrist examoned, Murray returned to his throwing drills.

Colt McCoy took over as the first-team quarterback during practice while Trace McSorley led the second team.

Center Rodney Hudson was given a veteran day off and James Conner was limited in his participation. Guard/tackle Justin Murray was also believed to have been given the day off as he returns from back surgery that ended his 2021 season.

The team has had an energetic last few days of practice, but the fans took it up a notch. The Cardinals faithful filled a part of the lower section of the stadium on each side. After practice, multiple players signed autographs while fan favorite J.J. Watt started signing before practice was fully over.

Camp observations

The athletic versatility of Isaiah Simmons has been the center of attention during camp. During practice, Simmons showed that off by playing practically everywhere on defense. The third-year player lined up at safety, on the edge and against the slot receiver. The hybrid role Simmons plays is called a “STAR," according to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who mentioned being a linebacker, safety and playing in the dime personnel grouping.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will have limited reps through camp, was at full force Saturdasy. Hopkins seemed to be back to normal, making impressive catches. The star receiver made a terrific diving catch at one point during practice.

Hopkins spoke after practice and revealed his plan for when he is suspended this season. The 30-year-old also defended his view that the substance found in his system came from contamination in something outside his routine.

The cornerback position battle is a must-watch during camp. One player continuing to stand out is Josh Jackson. The fifth-year corner has been impressive during camp and broke up a few pass attempts Saturday, even one against Hopkins.

With the departure of inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, the battle for who takes over his spot seemed to be set for Zaven Collins, but there was a healthy rotation of Collins, Tanner Vallejo, and Nick Vigil. Joseph spoke about Collins' growth and said he is proud of the second-year linebacker's camp so far.

Receiver Greg Dortch has been a focal point in some of the offensive drills and also in the return game in special-team segments. Saturday, he was one of the first three players to practice returns.

Running back Keontay Ingram had a never-give-up attitude during practice. During one play where he broke away, he ran all the way to the end zone.