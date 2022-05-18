The Cardinals have signed seven of its eight selections from the draft and AllCardinals has contract details for three.

The Cardinals have signed seven of their selections in this year’s draft and AllCardinals has learned the terms for three: running back Keaontay Ingram, guard Lecitus Smith and edge rusher Jesse Luketa.

Terms not available yet are the four whose signings were announced this week: tight end Trey McBride, cornerback Christian Matthew, edge rusher Myjai Sanders and guard Marquis Hayes.

The team announced the signing of Sanders Wednesday.

The only player unsigned is edge rusher Cameron Thomas.

The three known deals are similar because all drafted players have pre-determined slots for compensation. Selections after the third round have identical minimum salaries for the four years of the deal with the only difference being the signing bonus.

Those salaries are $705,000; $870,000; $985,000 and $1.1 million.

Ingram was the 201st overall selection (sixth round) and received a $170,588 signing bonus. Smith, also a sixth-round pick and 215th overall selection, received a $132,012 bonus. Luketa (seventh round/No. 256 overall) was paid a $77,012 bonus.

The total value of the contracts are $3,830,588 for Ingram; $3,792,012 for Smith; and $3,737,012 for Luketa.

The salary-cap charge this year for each player is the base salary plus the prorated portion (one-fourth) of the signing bonus.

Ingram counts $747,647 against the cap; Smith $738,003 and Luketa $724,253.

Who else tried out?

After the rookie minicamp this past weekend, the Cardinals announced the signing of six players that participated on tryouts: wide receivers Christian Blake and Jared Smart, safety Tae Daley, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, tackle/guard Greg Long and running back TJ Pledger.

The latter five weren’t selected in the recent draft. Another 23 players also had tryouts:

WRs Samuel Emilus (Louisiana Tech), Justin Garrett (Texas-El Paso

TEs Trae Barry (Boston College), Matthew Kempton (Northern Arizona), Trey Wade (Arkansas)

Gs Andrew Garnett (Towson), Boe Wilson (Western Kentucky)

C Cole Bentley (Louisville)

QB Zerrick Cooper (Jacksonville State)

DL Javaree Jackson (Saginaw Valley State), Cody Roscoe (Syracuse), Keonte Schad (Oregon State), Joseph Wallace (Sam Houston)

OLBs Marqez Bimage (California), Cody Fletcher (Kansas State)

ILBs Riko Jeffers (Texas Tech), Delano Robinson (Southern Methodist)

CBs Darion Dunn (Texas), Donovan Duvernay (Northwestern State), Mykael Wright (Oregon)

Ss Alonzo Addae (West Virginia), Nowoola Awopetu (Villanova),

Nick Grant (Virginia)